The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 4-2 last week to limit sports team use of ball fields at the City Park to daylight hours due to concerns about the field light bills.
Mayor Pat Stilwell has been in favor of bringing in sports leagues to the local area for a long time, but others on the BMA expressed concern during the Feb. 23 BMA meeting about the costs of keeping the lights on for nighttime games and practices.
At $165 per hour to run, some Mount Carmel aldermen believe the price could climb too high to allow for night games.
The meeting was attended by Parks Committee chairmen Jeff Gray and two Mount Carmel coaches who hope to utilize Mount Carmel City Park for their softball teams.
Coaches Give Their Opinions
“I’m just a coach and dad,” Gray said before explaining that his team used the facility for practice and small tournaments. “I’ve really had no problems with using that area before.”
Gray added, “We don’t really use the lights all that often to begin with — maybe a few times a year at most.”
Gray further stated that he would use the lights for about 30 minutes at a time and guessed that it only happened three or four times last summer.
Gray suggested that the total bill for using the lights as much as he did last year cost around $180 total. “If that’s what it costs to keep kids off the street and out of trouble, I’m willing to pay that out of my own pocket,” he said. “(The lights are) there, and they’re there for a reason. To use.”
He further explained that it is mainly the coaches and other volunteers from the teams who handle the upkeep of the fields, to begin with.
“When we first got there, the fields were covered in grass and we’ve been working on it, working on it, working on it and it looks pretty good right now,” Gray said.
A coach who supported Gray’s comments noted, “We have a lot of people volunteering. They don’t make any money, they lose money from volunteering.”
‘You want people to use the fields’
The coach further explained that any coach in the area spends much of their time ensuring that everything needed for their teams is taken care of. “Basketball season is October to January, maybe into February; I spend way more time there. As we all should.”
“That’s what you want,” Gray said. “You want people to use the fields. When we get in here and (the board) wants to kind of squash that, I think that’s counterproductive to what we are trying to do.”
Another coach agreed with Gray stating, “I don’t necessarily coach softball, but I coach a lot of other sports. Any time you put any speed bump, even one, in front of a child wanting to do better in having something to do, you’re putting one too many.”
Cost of running lights
“I don’t think there’s been any kind of discussion, problems with giving access to the park,” Alderman John Gibson said. “That’s not the problem. The only thing (the BMA) said was at the expense of what our lights cost to run, that it’s too expensive to have the lights powered — trying to recoup the cost (was too much for the city to handle).”
Alderman Gibson said at $165 per hour to run the lights, Mount Carmel’s City Hall could be paying thousands of dollars per week.
“It’s just the lights are too expensive to run on a daily, twice a week, three times a week basis,” Alderman Gibson clarified. “If you start using them for one team, you’re going to have multiple teams interested in using the lights.”
Alderman Darby Patrick added, “The sign at the park says ‘Open from dawn ‘til dusk.’” He suggested that the sports leagues be allowed to use the fields, but comply with the currently stated hours of use for the park.
Closing the matter for now
The motion passed 4-2 to allow ball teams to use the Mount Carmel City Parks facilities, but at the hours posted of daylight to dusk to avoid using the lights. Mayor Stilwell and Alderman Mindy Shugart cast the only no votes.
“I hope we can revisit this,” Gray said after the vote. “I’ve got some great kids on my team, and I would have brought them all here if I knew this was going to be an issue.”
For now, teams will be able to use the fields, having to go through City Hall in order to request permission for the facilities.
Like normal park attendees, they are limited to the daylight hours of dawn until dusk, though further discussion will continue on the matter.