The lights at the Mount Carmle City Park ball field cost $165 per hour to operate, prompting the BMA last week to restrict use of the field to daylight hours.

 Jeff Bobo

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 4-2 last week to limit sports team use of ball fields at the City Park to daylight hours due to concerns about the field light bills.

