As of last week there were eight Hawkins County schools bus monitors on duty, and more are expected to be added to maintain discipline on buses so the drivers can concentrate on the road.
On Thursday the Hawkins County board of Education voted to adjust the bus driver pay scale to add a salary for bus riders/monitors, who will receive $20 per route or $40 per day.
Hawkins County Schools currently has 90 school bus routes.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review that as of last week there were eight school bus monitors on duty, and they were adding more every day.
The addition of monitors is in response to discipline problems which have escalated this school year
“We have been experiencing some fairly egregious behaviors on our buses,” Hixson said. “These are in spite of cameras on all buses. Vaping is the main concern at this time.”
Hixson added, “Having another adult on the bus allows us to intervene with these behaviors as they occur rather than waiting until they are reported and viewing the footage.”
School officials are asking parents to check their children’s bags and possessions daily. Students who violate the school system’s tobacco and drug policies will lose their school bus privileges, and Hixson said there have already been several cases this year in which that has occurred.
“If we can work with parents and guardians to avoid having vape and drugs on our buses, we can provide safe transportation and educational access for all,” Hixson said. “Suspending and expelling students for violating policies when these actions are completely avoidable does not benefit students. However, we will take appropriate actions necessary to keep our buses and classrooms safe.”
Initially the bus monitors were hired from among existing school staff, and instructional assistants have filled the most positions to day.
“We are now opening this recruitment to any interested applicants outside the school system,” Hixson said. “All employees, bus monitors included, must be vetted including but not limited to fingerprint and background checks.”
You can apply for a bus monitor position by visiting the Hawkins County Schools website and clicking the “Employment Opportunities” section at the top of the page. The website is: https://hck12.mysmarthire.com/jobs/