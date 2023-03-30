Mount Carmel was one of 43 grant recipients announced Wednesday as part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s $203 million ARPA allocation.
TDEC is administering ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to assist projects statewide involving drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.
Mount Carmel will use $1.448 million in ARPA funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in sewer treatment capacity. Mount Carmel’s sewer plant projects include repairing the system’s clarifier, installing a new drainage pump, and replacing the old sanitary sewer lift station.
The grants announced Wednesday bring the total ARPA funds awarded by TDEC to $401,694,562 since last August.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARPA. The state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee.
Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
Other NE TN recipients
Sullivan County – $9,637,392: In collaboration with the Utility Districts of Bloomingdale, Blountville, Bristol Bluff-City, Intermont, and Southfork, as well as with the City of Bristol, the City of Kingsport, and the City of Bluff City, Sullivan County will use ARP funds to develop three comprehensive Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Funding will contribute to 13 drinking water and wastewater projects across partner communities to improve resiliency and reliability by addressing issues with water lines, pump stations, and water treatment plants.
Town of Greeneville – $2,346,912: The Town of Greeneville, in collaboration with the Greeneville Water Commission, will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure and modernize drinking water and wastewater equipment. Projects include improvements to the water treatment plant, replacement of old generators, relocating transmission lines, and installing new valves. Additional improvements to the collection system will also decrease excessive (I/I).
Town of Erwin – $1,504,154: The Town of Erwin will use ARP funds to create an Infiltration and Inflow (I/I) Reduction and Elimination Plan and support a wastewater project and a stormwater project. The town will complete a stormwater management plan as well as map their sewer system. Additional projects include the repair of a failing box culvert as well as upgrades to failing sewer mains.
City of Tusculum – $855,091: The City of Tusculum will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and improve its wastewater system. Tusculum’s project will expand the city’s drip field and increase capacity for its wastewater system. Funding will also be used to connect the College Hills neighborhood to the wastewater system and eliminate faulty septic tanks and package systems.