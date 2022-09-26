Toy Run 2022

Approximately 50 riders participated in Saturday’s Toy Run to raise money for the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.

 Sheldon Livesay

Christmas for the Children held its 23rd Annual Toy Run Saturday at the Rogersville City Park, with about 50 riders helping raise $800 to help brings smiles to the faces of children this holiday season.

