Christmas for the Children held its 23rd Annual Toy Run Saturday at the Rogersville City Park, with about 50 riders helping raise $800 to help brings smiles to the faces of children this holiday season.
Impending rain might have dampened attendance, but it sure didn’t seem to dampen spirits of riders who expressed it to be a great ride while prayer held off rain.
Each year Christmas for the Children host this motorcycle Toy Run and old car Cruise-In the last Saturday of September to raise money for Children’s county-wide Christmas program for Hawkins County.
Last year, program director Jennifer Kinsler interviewed and provided Christmas for over 1,500 children. Approximately $100 is spent per children making this one of the larger ministry programs sponsored by Of One Accord Ministry.
The Christmas for the Children offices are in the back of the Market Place Building, which is across from The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville. Families begin to be interviewed the 2nd week of October through Thanksgiving. Interviews will soon begin also in Church Hill for upper-end families.
Kinsler reported a great kick off for the Christmas season with a lower than average number of riders (about 50) but having raised $800.
Kinsler expressed her thanks to each rider and a special thanks to the True Sons Bike Club who lead the ride, block intersections and insure the safety and enjoyment for every rider. Jerome and Chelsea Smith provided the entertainment. They have become favorites for community events and Cruise-Ins