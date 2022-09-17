“Follow Your Bliss” is a quote made famous by the one and only Joseph Campbell who was a writer here in the states.
He is perhaps most well known by his influence on Goerge Lucas as he wrote a little thing you might have heard of called Star Wars. In his most popular book titled, “Hero With a Thousand Faces” he ties together much research accumulated by his studies of different religions and mythologies around the world. He dives deep into archetypal heroes and how one is to find that within themselves and their own story.
I’ve had the privilege and honor of working with many kids in a school setting and this is my favorite place to begin having conversations about it. A lot of times the following of one’s bliss shows up in us at a very early age. I love being around kids because they have no filters. They love what they love and they hate what they hate.
Many people who have achieved mastery in their craft as an adult have shown inclinations from childhood. The earlier a human can be exposed to what they love and allowed to explore it the better.
Why is it so important to encourage inner exploration about what you love and get geeked out learning about it, dissecting it , cultivating it, sharing it? On a practical level it’s just more enjoyable to fill your time with things you feel an inclination towards. However, in my own opinion, which of course doesn’t have to be yours , it’s much more spiritual than that.
For me it seems the inner tug towards a thing is actually a gift from God, a part of my own unique wiring and internal guidance mechanism pulling / pushing me towards destiny, aligning me with my highest self and greatest life. It’s easy to watch the news and feel overwhelmed with all the things happening that we can’t fix. I got pretty swallowed up in this black hole in my 20’s .
As I get older (turned 37 this week!) I realize more and more the best thing we could ever do for the world is to find something we love and share it. It reminds me of one the greatest quotes of all time by Howard Thurman:
“Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive. “
The tricky thing is that sometimes our own belief systems can be hijacked. Not usually with mal intent, but still it happens often. You fall into line with what your mom or dad wants you to believe, what your teacher wants you to believe, what your doctor or what your church wants you to believe .
Or maybe no one tried to overtly pull you into doing or believing anything but you were around them so much that you received their belief systems through observance of their actions and osmosis. At times it can be confusing because we are carrying around an internal dissonance between what is truly calling us and what someone else maybe expects us to do with our life.
As we get older it becomes more of a risk and requires more courage, but it’s so important to do our own inner asking and seeking to explore what makes us come alive and feel excited.
I love being down at B Well because I get to see so many people following their bliss. Creating things for themselves and their families and making their world and this community more beautiful all the time.
Sometimes I wonder if the reason why my little corner of the world has become so gorgeous is because after all these years I’ve begun to embrace what my heart really calls me to at a deeper level. I guess the point I want to make to you is that it is literally never too late to transform your life.
It reminds me of an incredible songwriter in Nashville named Tom Douglas who tried to pursue his passion up into his late 20’s by opening a publishing company in Nashville . It didn’t work out at the time so he and his wife moved to Dallas, he got into commercial real estate and didn’t get back into it to try again until he was in his 40’s .
Fast forward a few decades and he’s written with everyone from Tim McGraw to Pink to Miranda Lambert to Celine Dion to Lady Antebellum to Martina McBride to John Michael Montgomery. He was inducted in the songwriter hall of fame and his speech was absolutely stunning , worth watching on youtube!
We actually wrote a song together with his daughter Claire which you can hear at the end of my most recent podcast, “To Follow One’s Bliss.” You can find the podcast on most streaming platforms or go to www.bwellhealthstore.com/podcast
There’s also an embarrassing story I share on there to make you feel better about yourself.
In closing, beautiful humans: No matter where you are or where you’ve been, every moment is a chance to begin! If you need a reminder stop into the shop anytime. I’ll never get tired of telling you.
