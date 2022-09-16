According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch there have been at least 56 helicopter medical evacuations in Hawkins County so far in 2022, and another 108 in 2021.
That means a lot of helicopters landing and taking off from random locations across the county over the course of a year, which is why First Responders have been undergoing special training this week.
Monday evening several first responder agencies attended countywide landing zone training at Volunteer High School. A second countywide landing zone training session was scheduled for Cherokee High School for Saturday at 10 a.m.
These LZ training sessions were hosted by the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, and Hawkins County Emergency Communications District.
When a serious incident occurs requiring medical evacuation by helicopter, responding fire, rescue and/or police agencies are called upon to establish and secure a nearby landing zone.
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller said the topics covered during training included the mission of the flight programs; the capability of the flight programs and aircrafts; side vs rear loading aircraft; how emergency lights effect the crews night vision goggles; and communications with the aircraft.
“All aspects of landing helicopters safely for emergencies (were covered), Miller said. “Hazard identifications wires, fiber, trees, street signs, loose debris like plastic bags, and in the ground hazards like broken steal post. Ground hazards like swampy ground and snow /ice covered ground. Night operations and how to properly light the landing zone. What to do if an LZ emergency does occur.
Miller added, “Air medicals services are used for severe calls like severe trauma, heart attacks, STEMI’s, strokes, respiratory emergencies, and any other call that rapid transport is needed. They also can be used when there are limited resources due to other calls.”
Among the training presenters were representatives from Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport (HEART), and UT Lifestar.
More than 40 first responders attended Monday’s training from various county fire departments, both Rescue Squads, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County EMA, Central dispatch, the Sheriff’s Office, and municipal police departments.