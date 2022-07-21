The former Forward Flag veterans center in Rogersville saved Michael Paul’s life, and now Paul and his wife Jessica are hoping to return the favor and use the newly reopened center to help veterans in crisis.
Earlier this month Paul took over Forward Flag which he has renamed the Veterans Center of East Tennessee (VCET).
Forward Flag founder Roger Pipkins announced earlier this year he would be closing as of July 1 following a series of unfortunate events including vandalization and theft of equipment from a camper used for mobile outreach; and the discovery that a staff member had allegedly embezzled money from the organization.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed for the Review earlier this week that his Detectives Division is investigating allegations of embezzlement from Forward Flag, but it’s too early to release any further information.
Paul said wants area veterans to know that the center, which is located in the strip mall at 3815 Rt. 66S in Rogersville, is back open with much the same mission that Pipkins started it with.
The original primary mission was to prevent veteran suicide. Paul, who is a veteran and a recovering addict, as well as a certified suicide prevention counselor, also wants to use the Veterans Center to address drug addiction and homelessness among veterans in the region.
Shortly after Paul began volunteering as the veterans liaison at Forward Flag two years ago his father was killed in a tractor accident. That tragedy could have sent Paul to dark places where he doesn’t want to go.
“This office kept me alive during that time,” Paul said. “I’m a recovering addict, and if it hadn’t been for this place to come to I probably would have either relapsed, or committed suicide. That was a really hard blow to me.”
Paul said that when Pipkins discovered the alleged embezzlement he was so distraught he said, “Shut it down”.
“I talked to Roger after he said shut it down, and I said this office means so much to me and my wife, and other veterans — let me do something with it,” Paul said. “He said, OK. It’s yours. He finished out the fiscal year as Forward Flag. We went ahead and got ourselves incorporated, and we are a 501c3 (nonprofit organization). We are 100 percent transparent with everyone.”
Paul added, “Neither one of us (he or Jessica) gets paid to be here. We are literally starting from scratch. We have no financial assistance. We have no sponsors.”
On Saturday, July 23 the VCET will hold a Grand reopening event beginning at 3 p.m. which will feature a car/motorcycle show, live music and barbecue. The event free to veterans and will last into the evening. The suggested contribution for non-veterans $25 to cover the cost of food, entertainment and entering the car/bike show.
Paul said he’s hoping to introduce more vets to the center and what it has to offer.
There’s a gym, and a pool table, coffee, snacks, and TV, as well as a variety of programs including career counseling, computer training, the art room, woodworking and leather crafts.
Those programs are intended to get vets engaged with the center. Paul said the ultimate goal is suicide prevention, addiction recovery, and giving vets a place where the can come relax.
He said if all this work saves one life it’s been worth his effort — which already took place this month when Paul took a veteran considering suicide to the VA Hospital for voluntary committal to receive mental health treatment.
“What it all boils down to is depression,” Paul said. “Depression comes from isolation. The more you isolate the more depressed you’re going to be. What these activities do is they bring these veterans out of that isolation, and we introduce them to new veterans. We let them sit and socialize, and talk.”
Paul added, “Our mission statement is close to what it was, but we’re also going to be doing LADAC, which is Licensed Drug and Alcohol Counseling. We’re going to get into Suicide Intervention and Suicide Postvention. You can change your life if you want to. You can be happy.”
The office hours are Monday through Friday 9-5. For more information contact Paul at (423) 523-2700.