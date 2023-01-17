The first mass food distribution of 2023 was completed Saturday by Of One Accord ministry with the help of volunteers including the local Heritage Lights youth organization.
COVID certainly brought something new to agencies across America that distribute food.
A number of suppliers began to prepackage food boxes which were made available to agencies to distribute so food clients didn’t need to get out of their car.
While Of One Accord Ministry still offers regular food pantry hours, and while 2022 saw the usual Thanksgiving and Christmas food distribution, Of One Accord provided 6 mass distributions last year, one in January and will schedule one in February.
Saturday, Jan. 14 turned out to be a cold snowy day, but volunteers actually said it was a lot of fun passing out food boxes while snow was peppering down. Fortunately there was no accumulation on roads and most residents that had filled out applications were able to get out and make their way to town. A total of 550 food boxes were distributed incluiding 200 in Rogersville, 200 in Sneedville, and 150 in Church Hill.
Ministry leaders thanked members of the Heritage Lites for going beyond the “call of duty” to come out on a snowy day.
Jake Gibson, Rogersville food pantry leader says applications will soon be available for another mass distribution in February. Gibson stated that applying for these food boxes still allows residents to come for monthly pantry food once a month.
The sources of these food boxes began offering extra boxes for people afraid of contact due to COVID, but now they feel the soaring inflation makes it more difficult for lower income families to have enough food and these boxes give a boost to everyone’s budget.
Gibson also stated that volunteers are trying to get an earlier start so traffic can be contained in the parking lot and cars only have a short wait until being loaded and on their way home.
Food pantries never know what type of availability lies ahead but will attempt in the most equitable manner possible to advertise when applications are available so local residents will have an opportunity to take advantage of these bonus food give-a-ways.