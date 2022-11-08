The Goal and Mission of Project Serve Our Soldiers is to provide comfort to Hawkins County actively serving military personnel and their families on foreign and domestic soil through fundraising efforts and donations.
An additional goal is to help meet Hawkins County community needs independently or in conjunction with other Hawkins County organizations.
PROJECT SERVE OUR SOLDIERS of Rogersville is a nonprofit (501c3) that provides comfort to our Hawkins County active military personnel of ALL branches of service who are deployed on both foreign and domestic soil. We want to let our active military know that Hawkins County is thinking of them by sending cards, letters and children’s artwork from our volunteers, residents, schools, churches and children of Hawkins County.
We are frequently asked, “We understand the deployed that are in other countries but why worry about those that are serving stateside? They already have everything they need.”
Our Answer: Have you ever been away from your family and friends for an extended period of time in an area you are not familiar with and where you don’t really know anyone? Now add some type of holiday like Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas with no family or close friends into the equation. Did you feel lonely, a bit sad, maybe even homesick? Imagine that you just graduated high school (NJROTC) and went immediately into the military and can’t come home yet. Whew! You know that can be very lonely and almost downright depressing for these young people. There are all types of deployment scenarios for our active members of our military. The fact is that our deployed are serving away from their homes, families and Hawkins County.
Project Serve Our Soldiers also serves our beloved Tennessee Army National Guard that are assigned to both the Rogersville and Mt. Carmel armories. Both of these military facilities are located in Hawkins County so we feel that men and women are part of our Hawkins County extended family too. It doesn’t matter where these men and women physically live, once the are assigned to the military facilities in our county, that automatically makes them a part of our Hawkins County Family.
When the Tennessee Army National Guard are activated to a mission then Project Serve Our Soldiers steps up to serve them too. When they are activated for urgent missions, Project Serve Our Soldiers sends out an urgent text to our volunteers and we rush to put together 10-day protein snack bags per soldier and packs of baby wipes for field hygiene.
It is really The People of Hawkins County that are supporting, caring for and sending comfort to our deployed military. Hawkins County communities, families, friends and businesses is what our deployed are calling “home.”
Project Serve Our Soldiers is only a tool that God has chosen to use to do the work itself.
If your school or church group is interested in sending cards, letters or children’s artwork please email projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com.
If you are interested in volunteering, please call the cell (407) 883-2036 and leave a message for Directors Corki Weart or Jimmy Egbert.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, please make your check or money order to PROJECT SERVE OUR SOLDIERS and mail to 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 23857
We salute both our active military and our veterans. Thank you for your service.