Pastors hear a statement frequently where someone who has had a near death experience say, “well, you know, God must have left me here for a reason. The problem with the statement is too many of those folks, never take a single step forward to find that reason.
I wanted to address that statement and offer some honest advice by beginning with a story. When I grew up, one set of my grandparents lived in Sneedville in a little four room house with no bathroom or running water. I remember visiting and grandmother told me once, to “fetch” her some water. She handed me a basin and directed me to a well pump just off her back kitchen porch.
It was the type of pump with a long handle going up and down. I began to pump and pump and no water came out. Returning into the kitchen, I ask grandma if the pump was broken. She then said, “lands no child, we have to prime the pump.” She followed me back to the porch and poured a single cup of water around the top of the pump and “bingo” a stream of water began to come out as I pumped the handle.
Throughout my life, I’ve learned this becomes a principle for our lives. God doesn’t come to those that simply sit and consume their time with radio, TV or other worldly activities. He doesn’t come to those that simply wait and expect God to come to them. Why? Because waiting can be a verb. Wait can mean to develop your quiet time with God, and ask for his guidance, and then begin taking steps in the direction of what God is calling you to do.
An example is the number of people who have sit with me over the years, telling me what ministry they were going to do. But they never took a step in that direction.
Sometimes, priming the pump for ministry is to begin to be involved in an established ministry, learn how it works, how to deal with people, and the myriads of other things about ministry. Think of it as entering school. You might volunteer at your local food pantry, thrift store, meals on wheels, home repair or home building ministry, or a anti-drug program.
It might be taking a mission trip or writing a ministry that works in an area, you don’t see working here and ask how can your community support or start an effort locally.
It might be any number of ways you can make a difference for God.
Psalm 37 states, delight in the Lord and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. That one verse does sound like you just sit back and wait for the windows of heaven to open. But it continues by saying, commit your way to God, trust in him or trust his plan and he will bring it to pass. I have seen over 34 years that it is those that take steps of faith (priming the pump) that God opens the doors to fulfill his great plan through someone.
If you are one that has had a close encounter with death and feel God has left you here for some reason, then step forward, get involved and watch God begin to fulfill his plan in your life. It’s never too late. You are never too old or handicapped.
If you were handicapped, take a couple of hours a day and pray for your church and Of One Accord Ministry. Turn off your TV, remove distractions and you will be able to watch the prayers being answered.
A lady a few years ago, told her new pastor she was too old to do anything for God. At a church pot-luck, the pastor learned she baked the best apple pie he had ever eaten. After a few weeks, he learned the mail-man, that delivered mail in the community around the church, went to church there and the pastor got an idea.
The pastor approached this lady and ask if she would bake an apple pie and deliver it to everyone new moving into the community and invite them to church. She did that for several years before passing away and this pastor was asked to do her funeral. He thought to ask how many attending had over the years been recipients of an apple pie with an invitation to visit a church which consequently resulted in them giving their lives to Christ. Thirteen people raised their hand.
This little lady didn’t know the “4-Spirital Laws” but she used what she had impacting others for the Kingdom of God. Let me end by encouraging you to find ways to reach others inviting them to church to begin volunteering with your church activities or a local ministry like Of One Accord. Don’t sit. Prime your Pump and see the results.