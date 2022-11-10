Army Capt. Julia Gentry-Forgety recently participated in a female veterans Honor Air trip to Washington, D.C., which was led by Eddie Mannis.
After the abolition of the Women’s Army Corps, Julia, who served from 1979 to 1985 was among the first group of women who were placed in non-traditional jobs and were required to adhere to male physical training standards.
She worked as a Maintenance Platoon Leader, Training, Officer and a Military Journalist. Her published writing and photographs were featured at FORCECOM Headquarters.
Additionally Julia served as a nurse’s aid in the Women’s Army Corps. She states that her most memorable military experience was “bringing sunshine to the lives of seriously and often terminally ill children.”
Julia earned the Expert M-16 and the Expert 45-caliber badges as well as the Army Commendation Medal. In her honor an engraved brick rests in front of the ETSU ROTC Building.
Julia and her late mother, Army PFC Juanita Hartley Murray, are charter members of the Women in Military Service Memorial Museum at Arlington where their military biographies are displayed.
As an Army Civil Servant, Julia trained soldiers on the HAWK and PATRIOT Air Defense Artillery Systems. She won the Sustained Superior Performance Award for her work.
As an Army Government Contractor, she served as her corporation’s Contractor Installation Manager at Fort Campbell. She and her staff assisted several thousand soldiers and their family members with successful transitions from military to civilian life.
Her team was recognized as the top Quality Customer Service Site of the 55 locations in the United States, Germany, and Korea. They received an award from the Secretary of the Army, M.P. W. Stone. Julia and her staff were interviewed by Lucky Severinsen on “The NBC Sunday Today Show.”
As a result, she delivered a Quality Customer Service speech to corporate executives and to representatives from Congress and the Department of the Army. In Her closing statement she says, ”Training at the job assistance centers may be the most relevant training in the military.”
While stationed at Fort Knox Julia received the Commanding General’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. Julia served as American Legion Post # 21’s first female commander. She won a leadership award and was presented with a quilt of valor.
Julia also recalls a young artist during her time serving as the Public Affairs/Civil Affairs Officer. The soldier enjoyed the military but clearly his first love was art. Julia approached the Brigade Commander about the possibility of creating a Brigade Illustrator position. The request was accepted and a position for the young soldier was created, helping make the soldier’s dream come true.
Julia is also a former teacher from Hancock County High School and she was voted Best City Teacher and Best County Teacher. Upon her retirement she received a Tennessee House of Representatives Proclamation Award.
Eventually Julia decided to travel on a different mission. When she traveled, her “forty-year side mission for God” was to perform good deeds/witnessing in His name at her own expense, which included all 50 states and 33 foreign countries. When asked about her life she states, “I know Who really mastered these accomplishments and it was not me. God tells us in His Word that He uses the foolish to confound the wise.”
She thanks God every day for her son, former Army Sergeant Will Gentry, his wife, Brittani, and their children, Kaira and Ender.