I can hear my parents question me growing up asking, “are you telling me the truth?” That was almost like God asking that question, because somehow, I knew they already knew the answer.
But today in a day of a myriad of voices from a variety of angles, we ask the question, “what is the truth?” And if you can’t tell if what you hear is the truth, then the question is where do you find the truth?
I remember the day that news was objective. Growing up, nearly every family gathered around the TV at night to hear the news. News was just the objective account of what happened. Today news comes tagged by a few men somewhere that determine what we hear and see and how it is presented. They don’t just present facts, but those facts come tagged with how they want us to believe about those facts.
I’m sorry, but I become resistant when someone I don’t know tries to get me to believe what they want me to believe. That, by the way, is the definition for propaganda which is the standard way to conform people for a socialist, Marxist society. And I come back to the question, is it the truth?
I am just old fashioned enough to believe that if the Bible has information about a subject, then that’s what I believe as a, standard, or plumb line for my belief system, the same as our founding fathers. Jesus said in John 14:6, I am the way, the truth and the life. No man comes to the Father except through me.
In Webster’s 1828 Dictionary (before Christian intent was stripped out) gives two other scriptures as part of its definition. (1) “My mouth shall speak truth.” Proverbs 8:7 and “Sanctify them through thy truth; thy word is truth.” John 17:17. That means the foundation of all truth is found in the pages of the Bible.”
One of my favorite Bible Studies I went through was called The Truth Project which gave reasons for the belief system we derive from God’s Word. Without arguing, the point, I would just direct readers to that study created by Focus on the Family. They correctly teach that before you can change the future of a nation, you must first change its history.
I wanted to share a story today that I have only recently had an opportunity to tell. In the 70’s, I graduated from college, worked some years in retail, but left to take a job for a state-wide publishing company as one of their editors.
I was given the job to meet a lady and secure an account with her to republish some books she had written. She lived just on the edge of the campus of the University of South Carolina. Upon arriving, it seemed she lived in a large apartment building but when I entered, I was met with an armed security guard asking who I was there to see. He walked across the hall to the elevator door where he picked up a phone and called to announce my appointment.
A bellhop promptly came down taking me to the 3rd floor. The door opened and there were not 6 or 8 apartments on the floor, just one. I stepped out into the home of Dr. Helen Billings. In the 5 minutes I was waiting on someone to take me to meet her, I counted 14 people working for her. They were all formally dressed, from the maids to those setting the formal long table in the dining hall. A business attired lady came to get me, taking me through several rooms to a study with very nice cushioned chairs, bookshelves and desk.
Dr. Billings came in, a petite lady in possibly her late 80’s or early 90’s also formally dressed. She sat on the couch next to me and thinking I was a liberal journalist, spent the next three hours telling me about her life’s work. What was it? It was working with a group to take over our country. She showed me a document on the wall with about 70 signatures stating she came to America in the 50’s meeting with these folks who she said was the wealthiest, most powerful people in the nation.
During that time, Dr. Billings explained how this group divided up what we know as the nation’s pillars of influence and their goal was to “slip” in and take control of the nation. Her assignment was to hire people to rewrite textbooks and have them adopted into school systems all across the county. She said they didn’t change history, they just removed everything about why our nation was founded. They removed the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, stories of the faith of our founders, and scriptures they quoted and the results God brought about.
I never knew what to do with that information or who would believe me anyway. The owner of our publishing company died soon afterwards and the company was sold so I moved back to Tennessee to work with our family here in Appalachia.
Today we can see the difference this group or other groups have made. Do you realize law schools don’t teach our founding documents anymore? Dr. Billings looked me square in the eye at one point and said, “Christians are the most dangerous group of people to “our cause” in this nation and we have to get rid of them.” I remember that while smiling, I had a very sick feeling inside.
Like so many today, I rationalized, this surely can’t happen. I’ll just put this encounter behind me. That’s when I became part of the problem for America. In another recent column, I relayed what I heard at the National Religious Broadcasters Conference this year, that the group that is causing trouble in America is not caused by Democrats or Republicans, but a group who has infiltrated the ranks of both parties as well as media and the other pillars of influence.
You recognize them because there is one voice, which they must control and unlike our founders, all other voices must be silenced.
Getting back to our thoughts today, what thought can I leave with you? Webster’s 1828 definition of truth is: “Conformity to fact or reality; exact accordance with that which is, or has been, or shall be. The truth of history constitutes its whole value. We rely on the truth of the scriptural prophecies.” In the Bible, Jesus says in John 8:31-32, “If you continue in my word…..you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
Jesus would tell us, there is no shortcuts. We have to study and know what God says about every subject. That’s the plumb-line. God wrote the rules. Our Declaration and Constitution are filled with scriptural principals. Our government process was set up from Biblical applications.
Most of the signers of the Constitution were men that graduated from seminaries. The first book printed in America was The Bible and it was Congress appropriated money for 200,000 copies to be used as a school textbook, because our founders wanted students to have a clear understanding of the plumb-line.
Neither the Bible nor the Constitution were meant to be evolving documents. Truth doesn’t change. It doesn’t evolve to mean something different 246 years later or 2,460 years later. Just as in banking, when you study currency and handle currency all day long, you can quickly feel a counterfeit and recognize it. If we read our Bibles, we become attuned to what truth is and when propaganda tries to sway us away from truth, we just as quickly can recognize it. Good reading.