Of One Accord’s Good Neighbor Program has been hosting volunteer Mission Teams since early 2000 that come to Rogersville to make repairs and renovations on the homes of local residents in need.
Unfortunately there wasn’t always a place for mission teams to stay in Rogersville while volunteering their time and labor locally, but that’s about to change.
Of One Accord leaders have found residents of Hawkins County living in difficult conditions, often without the basic necessities of life such as bathrooms in their homes or running water.
Some need major repairs such as a roof, floor or an entire kitchen. Other simply needs a wheelchair access porch.
The Mission Teams that visit Rogersville are church groups with a desire to serve the underprivileged communities of Appalachia.
They come with men and women who perform home repairs; and women and children who often work in the ministry center and do Sports Camps or vacation bible Schools. They come as guests to our community who buy their gas and food here, some stay in local motels and shop in our local stores.
A major challenge has been where to house these teams.
Fortunately we have been blessed to have a couple of churches with family life centers which open their doors in the Mount Carmel area. But, that means these teams must drive nearly 30 minutes to get to Rogersville, then be directed to an address in the county where home repair applications have been approved.
Ministry leaders tried several avenues to find property to build, or buildings to renovate for host churches. In 2012, CIVIS Bank released the Market Place Building right across the street from the Shepherd Center, and Of One Accord was able to purchase it.
The front was to be for a Main Street Business, but the back would be used for the Christmas for the Children from October through December and to host mission teams during the summer. The renovations would create a dining area, different size bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Since ministry money arrives in drops, and teams willing to do work by spurts, six years went by during which time building codes changed.
The ministry was told it needed architectural drawings before work could continue on the mission living quarters restoration. With over 95% of the work finished, progress had to pause.
Ministry leader Sheldon Livesay said a lot of prayers began to be offered and an architect was identified. The result was that a sprinkler system would be needed, but that is close to be finalized and work can continue.
This past weekend, Pastor Mark Williams from a Georgia Church brought his workers and completed a walkway on the outside of the building which greatly enhances the looks of the building.
“Soon the Sprinkler System can be installed and finishing work completed,” Livesay said. “Once open, teams can choose to stay right in town where they can enjoy some of our great restaurants and the wives can shop at our shops during their stay.”
Livesay noted that that while choosing places to work doesn’t depend on what the town has to offer for the team, it doesn’t hurt to bring them right downtown in one of the most beautiful historic towns anywhere in the nation.
“We are learning too, many teams are venturing out of the summer norm,” Livesay added. “They are choosing to come on Spring Break, Fall Break or other times before or after the weather becomes extremely hot. Once completed, ministry leaders will work to entice teams to stay local and during the year, many more visitors to Rogersville will be these church members who come here to serve.”