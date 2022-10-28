After the town received a complaint from residents who live near the municipal park over lights above the fields being on late in the evening, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed setting some ground rules for light usage.
“I’ve got no problem with teams using the facilities, but when they’re using lights at night when there are neighbors literally right next door, and we’re paying for those lights…” said Alderman John Gibson, who initially received the complaint about the lights.
Alderman Mindy Shugart noted that the park’s official hours are “dawn to dusk” unless there is a tournament or recreation league event taking place.
This prompted a long discussion over whether teams should seek special permission from the town to use the field and lights if a game will extend past “dusk.”
At this point, Alderman Steven McLain made a motion that the town sponsor the use of the lights and the field after hours for the East Tenn. Lady Strikers Softball team, which he said is the team that is usually practicing when the lights are on past dusk.
He specified that this proposed sponsorship would not include anything other than the cost of the lights
McLain’s daughter plays on the team, so he recused himself from the vote.
“Where does this stop when the next team comes in and wants that special treatment because they have someone (on the team) who lives in the community too?” Shugart asked.
This motion failed by a 1-4 vote with McLain abstaining and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk absent.
At this point, Alderman Darby Patrick made a motion to allow teams who are currently using the field and lights past dusk to do so for the remainder of the season (around three more weeks). The BMA will then reevaluate the situation in the spring and consider setting more official rules for field and light usage after dusk.
This motion passed by a 5-0 vote with McLain abstaining and Mawk absent.
Possible horseshoe pit addition to park
Parks Committee Chairman Jim Bare told the BMA that the committee is developing a plan to install a horseshoe pit in the municipal park.
This would involve a series of six horseshoe courts, which is a large enough size to have tournaments. Bare said local businesses have already agreed to donate mud and lumber. The city would still need to purchase roofing and fencing materials.
The committee is also in contact with a horseshoe league that would use the facility and offer membership to any interested community member.
However, when McLain made a motion to “see if the board is interested in proceeding forward or not,” the BMA voted 1-5 against proceeding with the idea with only Mayor Pat Stilwell voting ‘yes’ and Mawk absent .
“We’ll just drop it for right now,” Stilwell said.
BMA lowers alderman pay
In other news, the BMA voted to approve the ordinance on second reading that lowered the pay mayor and aldermen receive when attending meetings.
Currently, the mayor receives $200 for each regularly scheduled and special-called meeting and an additional $50 for workshops, committee meetings and other meetings attended while representing the town. Aldermen receive $50 for each regularly scheduled and special-called board meeting, $25 for workshops, and $25 for committee meetings and each other meeting they attend while representing the town.
The BMA voted to eliminate the pay both mayor and aldermen receive when they choose to attend extra meetings.
“I don’t want it to look like we’re going for the money,” Alderman Jim Gilliam said.
“I understand that, but, if you’re having to take time off work to come down here, you are at least getting reimbursed for some of what you’re missing,” Gibson said as the BMA debated whether or not to offer pay for committee meetings. “It’s a flat $25 even if the meeting is two hours. Nobody is getting rich off committee meetings.”
Upcoming paving
The BMA also voted to accept the low bid of $143,146 from Pave-Well Paving Co. for an upcoming paving project that includes Independence Avenue, Willow Street, Gallop Avenue, as well as the portion of Beech Street from Belmont Avenue to Montgomery Avenue and the parking area of the municipal park nearest the basketball court.