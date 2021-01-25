A group of Jonesborough, TN, women has become known as the “Wild Women of Jonesborough.” In two and a half years, they have raised nearly $22,000 for community needs. They began with sponsorship of a Jonesborough Repertory Theatre debut of “Wild Women of Winedale” in September 2018. Since then they have sponsored an art show, funds for TSA and FAA employees during a government shutdown in 2018. For two years, the women have provided a holiday shopping opportunity of up to $5,000 total for underserved youth at Jonesborough Middle School. For more information contact Nancy Kavanaugh, nkavanaugh@aol.com, 423-741-2165
