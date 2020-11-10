Event: Live Zoom - How to Help Children Cope with the COVID-19 Pandemic
Date / Time: Thursday, Nov. 12th at 6:00 pm
The COVID-19 Pandemic has had an emotional impact on numerous individuals in our community, with children and youth being significantly impacted. Many are trying to cope with the stress of the global health crisis, compounded by school changes, social restrictions, and families struggling economically. Children are observing and listening, trying to understand, adjust and cope in this confusing and challenging environment. To help parents, caregivers, teachers, and youth process this emotional turmoil, Frontier Health will be presenting a live web event (via zoom) on Thursday, Nov. 6th at 6:00 p.m. entitled “How to Help Children Cope with the COVID-19 Pandemic”.
This event will allow the community to learn how this pandemic may affect our children’s emotions and behaviors. Experts will offer tips on coping with the stress of this major public health crisis and what resources are available for families.
Zoom Meeting Information:
Join Zoom Meeting Online: https://frontierhealth.zoom.us/j/93723074490
To Dial In: 1-646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 937 2307 4490