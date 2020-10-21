ROGERSVILLE – The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment will be honored Friday for its June deployment to Washington, D.C. to assist, support and protect the Whitehouse.
Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. Gary Hicks will lead a group of dignitaries in presenting a proclamation in an invitation-only event 2 p.m. Friday at the Tennessee National Guard Armory on 208 Frontage Rd in Rogersville.
Also expected to be present are Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells, Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson, Major Lorance Baldwin of Mount Carmel, Hawkins County Commissioner Nancy Barker, Project Serve Our Soliders board members, Brock Williams of Food City, and high-ranking officers from the Nashville Headquarters for the Tennessee National Guard.
According to a press release, the soldiers were sent to D.C. “in response to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia and at the request of Gov. Bill Lee.”
“More the 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134{sup}th{/sup} Air Refueling Wing deployed to the nation’s capital on Thursday, June 4. These Soldiers and Airmen provided additional support to the Washington D.C. National Guard, law enforcement and first responders to protect life, preserve property, and ensure public safety.”
It was noted that Tennessee sent more National Guard Service members than any other state, around half of them came from East Tennessee.
Baldwin, who is headquartered in Mount Carmel, told the Review that around 500 of the 1,000 soldiers sent were East Tennesseans.
“We had several units from East Tennessee, including my headquarters in Mount Carmel, all the way down through our squadron,” Baldwin said. “The last unit that we had was down in Rockwood, Tennessee. We also had a small contingent from Russellville.”
When asked why Tennessee sent more servicemen than other states, Sergeant McCravy of the Greeneville National Guard recruiting office said, “Well, we are the Volunteer state.”
“The need was great enough, and, luckily, we were the closest unit with the largest amount of folks at the time, so we were assigned the mission,” Baldwin added.
“The Governor asked us to go upon the invitation from President Trump to assist other states with assisting the local police, the state police and the parks police in the D.C. area with helping to observe the monuments, protect the citizens up there and provide a calming presence in the area,” Baldwin said.
Each troop from Tennessee was tasked with this same job.
“It went very well,” Baldwin said of the mission. “We were part of a multi-state task force. The mission that we were assigned was actually in Lafayette Park, which is north of the White House. It was a very long day that we were there for that particular mission.”
The soldiers were only given 24 hours to prepare before they were sent to D.C.
“We mobilized a lot of people in about 24 hours and brought them to D.C.,” Baldwin said. “But, it happened very efficiently.”
“As we’ve seen time and time again, the Tennessee National Guard can and will respond at a moment’s notice to provide capabilities and capacity,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General said.
“In less than 24 hours and without hesitation, more than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen were able to answer the call and support our fellow guard members in Washington D.C. In true Tennessee volunteer spirit, we provided twice as many National Guard service members, more than any other state.”
The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ACR) is one of two “Heavy” ACRs still in existence. The 278th ACR, also known as the “Tennessee Cavalry” is the only ACR in the Army National Guard and is headquartered in Knoxville.
The Regiment’s motto “I Volunteer, Sir” is taken from a time in Tennessee’s past history. In 1846, a call went out for 2,800 Volunteers from the State of Tennessee to take part in the War with Mexico. 38,000 Tennesseans answered the call earning the Tennessee Militia the ever-lasting nickname of “Volunteers.” Because there were so many volunteers willing to fight, a special lottery was held to select those men who would be allowed to fight. From this heritage, the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s motto “I Volunteer Sir” was derived.