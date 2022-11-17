Chickens

Following a sudden spike in deaths in a Bledsoe County chicken flock, testing at the C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Nashville and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa confirmed the cause was H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza.

 USDA photo

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the state. The latest occurrence affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County.

