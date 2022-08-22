The Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade is less than a week away and organizers are excited that their work is going to pay off in the form of many coming to hear the simple Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The Crusade, which will take place at Cherokee High School’s football stadium beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 3t, is an evangelistic event led by Rick Gage Ministries out of Atlanta, Ga.
Local Pastor John Butler at East Rogersville Baptist Church has led the charge for this Hawkins County Crusade.
“Rick Gage led a Crusade in Hamblen County just over two years ago and it has had an unbelievable impact on the churches and the community in Hamblen and surrounding counties” Butler said. “We are hoping and praying for more of the same here in Hawkins County” he went on to say.
The local group is made up of a Leadership Team that Butler heads up. It is made of several local Pastors, business folks and other concerned lay people throughout the Hawkins County area.
There are over 25 churches committed to the Crusade and hopes are that many more will come on board over these final few days before the Crusade. “We need churches, businesses, families and individuals to get on board and support us with prayer, with visitation and outreach, and with financial support if at all possible,” said Butler.
Pastor Stephen Kimery from Crossroads Assembly is heading up the Youth Team. “We could really use a Church or local business to step up and support the Mega Pizza Bash we will be having on Wednesday night as part of our Youth Night program. We are going to be feeding hundreds of young people pizza and drinks out of the Cherokee Football Stadium concession stand on Wednesday night and you can imagine how many pizzas we will be going through.
Any financial assistance to pay for this would be greatly appreciated” Kimery stated. “We are still raising money to pay for the Crusade – advertising, rental equipment and a lot more – and we are dependent on Church donations and donations from the public sector as well” Butler reported.
If you are interested in providing any form of support, financial, prayer or otherwise, you can call 423-272-2496 or via email at john@erbc.org
Anyone wanting to make a financial contribution can do so by sending a check to Go Tell Crusades and mail it to P.O. Box 282, Rogersville, TN 37857. All donations stay local for the Upper East TN Go Tell Crusade.
Plans are in the works to honor several groups of people each night of the Crusade.
Sunday, Aug. 28: Teachers and school personnel will be honored with a meal in the Commons area of Cherokee HS at 6:00pm before the Crusade.
Monday, Aug. 29: First Responders, Health Care Workers, Police, Firefighters and any Public Safety folks will be honored with a meal in the Commons area.
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Veterans turn to be honored with a meal in the Commons.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Youth Night and as previously noted, all Youth will be served pizza and drinks from the Concession Stand of the Cherokee HS Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.
Pastor Butler reminds everyone to take part in one of these meals if they are being honored and then stay for the Crusade at 7 p.m.
There are many areas that volunteers can serve to help support the Crusade. From ushers, to counselors, parking attendants, to stage setup and singing in the choir – any and all volunteer help would be greatly appreciated. There are teams for hospitality, arrangements, prayer, counseling, outreach, youth, finances, and many more.
For those interested in volunteering in any area, call 423-272-2496 to see where you can serve. For more information of upcoming meetings, volunteer needs or other related Crusade news, you can visit the Facebook page @UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade.
Rick Gage and his team will deliver a simple and clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ each night of the Crusade.
There are scheduled events in many of the local middle and high schools during Crusade week. Services will begin nightly at 7pm. A choir and a worship team will be on hand to lead in singing.
Plans are to move inside of the Cherokee High School gymnasium in case of inclement weather. For more information regarding the event, you can visit the Facebook page @UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade or call 423-272-2496 or by email to john@erbc.org