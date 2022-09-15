reward001

File photo from this past May when Mount Carmel Elementary’s entire faculty and staff pose behind the school’s 5th Reward School banner since 2012. Earlier this week the Tennessee Department of Education announced that Mount Carmel had earned its 6th Reward School designation.

 Jeff Bobo

Mount Carmel Elementary School achieved elite status earlier this week by being named a Tennessee Reward School for the 6th time since 2012, and for the second year in a row.

Trending Recipe Videos