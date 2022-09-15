Mount Carmel Elementary School achieved elite status earlier this week by being named a Tennessee Reward School for the 6th time since 2012, and for the second year in a row.
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives. The Reward school distinction places significant emphasis on improvement from the prior school year.
Mount Carmel already has Reward School banners hanging in the gym from 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, and 2021.
“I am very proud of principal Amy Glass and all MCES teachers, support staff and custodians,” said director of school Matt Hixson. “The team approach to educating students is alive, well, and thriving at MCES.”
On Monday the Tennessee Department of Education announced the school and district accountability designations for the 2021-22 school year, which identifies the highest performing schools and districts for academic achievement and student growth.
Across the state, 427 schools spanning 92 districts received designation as a Reward school.
School district designations for the 2021-22 school year were also released ranging (in order from best to worst) from Exemplary, to Advancing, to Satisfactory, to Marginal, and finally, In Need of Improvement.
'More growth last year overall'
Both the Hawkins County School System and Rogersville City School received a performance designation this past week of “Satisfactory” for the 2021-22 school year, which is not the goal, but it cold have been worse.
“I am overall pleased, especially with ELA growth,” Hixson said. “I am pleased with most overall growth scores, but we must focus diligently on math at the middle and high school levels as well as overall student attendance."
Hixson added, “We made more growth last year overall, but due to that growth, we set the bar a bit higher. Whenever you have large growth years, it’s is hard to meet those expectations in consecutive years. I will take any sustained and consistent growth, however.”
Hixson said a “Satisfactory” designation indicates a consistant average year of growth.
“We have made some consistent gains, primarily in early literacy, overall language arts, and science,” Hixson added. “We need to do a better job of spiraling our teaching in math. This means that once a concept is taught, we need to revisit consistently throughout the term and year. We are focusing more heavily on math instruction across the system as we increase classroom observations, planning around regular data points (every four and a half weeks), and providing feedback when meeting with our site staff.”
Hixson added, “We can do a better job of learning from one another. Our professional learning communities (PLCs) are in place at all sites. When these teams analyze their data and set goals, we need to see these practices in action and share across all sites. I am overall very optimistic and excited about what’s in place, our plan of attack, and what we will continue to achieve as a school system.”
RCS elementary & RMS 'Targeted'
Schools with overall accountability scores in the bottom five percent statewide for the performance of a given student group are identified as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools.
Rogersville Middle School was the only Hawkins County School to be designated a TSI.
At Rogersville City School, the Elementary School portion of the K-8 school was also designated TSI.
RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin said the expectation at his school is to always be an exemplary district. Jarnagin noted that during the 2020-21 school year RCS as a district was designated as 'Advancing'.
“While the TN department of Education has designated us Satisfactory, we know as a team, we could do much better,” Jarnagin said. “We have refocused our time and attention solely on the students and effective programs we saw having the greatest impact on providing the best quality education our teachers deliver daily. We are excited, motivated, and encouraged as to what we have seen for the 2022-23 school year. Our staff and students are working hard to return to Exemplary status for RCS.”
Due to COVID and so much virtual and online instruction taking place Tennessee school districts were “held harmless” from any designations other than Exemplary in the 2020-21 school year.
Based on school statistics RCS would have more than likely been designated as an Advancing district last year. The 2021-22 Satisfactory designation is lower than what RCS has been designated in previous years.
Jarnagin said "Excellence Built on Tradition" and "Every Child Matters" remain stronger than ever at Rogersville City School.
“We are aware of areas we need the most improvement,”Jarnagin told the Review. “I have had the opportunity to have representatives from the Tennessee Department of Education to meet with many of the school system staff members explain in depth the data, grades/subjects that struggled and the tested areas where RCS did well. Rogersville City School has several areas we are very proud of the results and other areas need additional help.”
Jarnagin added, “The administrators have made some changes to job assignments and other instructional components. The RCS staff is very committed to the students served here and work diligently to provide quality instruction. I am proud to be a small part of this school system and am proud the board of education has given me this opportunity.
Exemplary and Advancing across the region
Across Tennessee 16 districts were designated as Exemplary.
To receive Exemplary Status districts must exceed expectations of state requirements for all students by increasing achievement levels, showing faster academic growth, and narrowing achievement gaps.
In Northeast Tennessee the only two school systems designated Exemplary were Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools.
"This is a true testament to how hard our school system worked this past year," said Greene County Director of Schools David McLain. "I appreciate our teachers, administration, staff, and school board for their total commitment to improving student success. Thanks for the recognition and thanks to all who worked so hard for us to achieve exemplary status.”
“Advancing” is the second highest designation a district can achieve in the state’s accountability model, taking scores from a variety of metrics to show how the overall district has performed for its students.
“Advancing” school systems in Northeast Tennessee included: Carter County Schools, Elizabethton City Schools, Grainger County Schools, Johnson City Schools, Kingsport City Schools, Sullivan County Schools, and Washington County Schools.