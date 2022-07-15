Two Hawkins County teens ages 14 and 16 were arrested on July 7 after they were allegedly found in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and a large amount of ammunition.
On the afternoon of July 7 HCSO Detective Brian Boggs and federal ATF Agent Brian Williams responded to a residence on Cave Springs Road as part of an ongoing investigation involving firearm, drugs and juvenile runaways.
Police had interviewed the mother of a 14-year-old boy who stated she believed he was staying with his 16-year-old girlfriend at that residence.
Officer were initially told by an adult in the residence that the boy hadn’t been there for two months due to a no-contact order.
When officers searched the house, however, they reportedly found the boy hiding behind a dresser in the girl’s bedroom.
Officer also located a loaded 9 mm pistol under the dresser within the boys reach, and discovered that the boy was wearing a holster on his waist-band that the pistol fit into.
The boy and girl both later admitted that the gun had been stolen out of a car in Morristown. Several items of drug paraphernalia were located in the girls’ dresser drawers, and a backpack belonging to the boy which was found in her closet, contained a “bong”.
Upon searching the girl’s car officer allegedly located a 30-round Glock magazine, a small marijuana roach, and a backpack in the back seat that contained 978 rounds of .45 caliber ammo. The boy and girl both denied ownership of that backpack.
The Morristown Police Department was notified about the stolen pistol. It wasn’t reported what, if any charges the boy and girl face in Hawkins County.
Guns, drugs and juveniles
A traffic stop on June 23 resulted in the confiscation of several marijuana plants and a illegal firearm silencers in what the HCSO described as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of drugs and guns to juveniles and adults.
According to a report filed by HCSO Lt. Nathan Simpson, on June 23 shortly before 10 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted by a deputy for bumper and light law violations at the Rt. 70N onramp onto Highway 11-W in Rogersville.
Simpson reported that the vehicle contained an adult driver an adult passenger and two 14-year-old male passengers. The deputy reportedly detected the odor of freshly grown marijuana in the vehicle.
Upon further investigation it was alleged that one of the juveniles was delivering marijuana plants to sell, and intended on using the proceeds to purchase “finished product marijuana” for use.
Both adults in the vehicle were cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Simpson reported that the second juvenile was escorted to his home where his parents cooperated and turned over more marijuana plants to HCSO Narcotics Unit detectives.
“The Narcotics Unit was familiar with this juvenile who was delivering the marijuana plants, based on prior tips and investigations involving illegal guns and drug sales to multiple other juveniles and adults,” Simpson stated in his report. “The juvenile’s father, Matthew Burdett Agee, was cooperating fully and gave consent to search for drugs and weapons. Approximately 15 more plants were recovered from the property of Mr. Agee in a pile of dead trees at the top portion of his steep ridge.”
Agee, 50, of Pine Mountain Road, was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
There was no information released about potential charges against the two 14-year-old male juveniles.
Simpson further reported that Agee led the HCSO to a bury site where he’d concealed five level-3 silencers and other gun parts in a 4-foot long, 6-inch PVC pipe that was capped at both ends.
The federal Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the weapons, Simpson noted.
“The motive to bury these weapon accessories were in case the world became a more violent out-of-control place,” Simpson said. “These weapons were buried there in 2017 by Mr. Agee.”