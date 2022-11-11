Everyone attending the Veterans Day program in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse Friday did a double take shortly before 11 a.m. to make sure their eyes weren't deceiving them.
A shirtless man wearing American Flag shorts and waving an American Flag ran past eastbound on Main Street and was gone before anyone could ask, what the heck was that.
That runner was Charles Stephens who lives in the Persia community just south of Rogersville.
As luck would have it, Stephens was spotted by the Review running westbound on Main Street shortly after the Veterans Day ceremony ended.
Stephens is a veteran of the Marines and served a year in Iraq in 2005, and later joined the Army in 2011 in and served another year.
Stephens told the Review he was running a marathon Friday to honor his fellow vets for Veterans Day.
“I’m just out here jogging, just trying to show the flag and keep our veterans in mind on this Veterans Day,” Stephens said.
Stephens was raised in Bulls Gap and is a Cherokee High School graduate.
He is a running a fitness enthusiast and recently completed the Pacific Crest Trains 2,650 mile run from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.
Friday's run was a lot shorter, but no less significant, especially to the Veterans and others who honked and waved as they drove past.
"So far I've done just under 14 miles, so it may end up being a little more, 26-30 miles maybe," Stephens told the Review on his return trip through downtown Rogersville. "I started at my home in Persia, and I just ran all the way down ot the park and ran around a little bit, and now I'm just going to run back home about 14 miles more."