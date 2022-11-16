CARE NET cleanup crew

Part of the crew with trash collected at Care NET’s fall cleanup on the Holston River around the Hugh B. Day Bridge. all told they removed 48 bags of trash from the Holston River shoreline, as well as 12 tires.

 Bill Kornrich

On Friday, November 4, Care NET organized one of its two annual cleanups along the Holston River at the Hugh B. Day Bridge.

Trending Recipe Videos