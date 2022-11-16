Part of the crew with trash collected at Care NET’s fall cleanup on the Holston River around the Hugh B. Day Bridge. all told they removed 48 bags of trash from the Holston River shoreline, as well as 12 tires.
On Friday, November 4, Care NET organized one of its two annual cleanups along the Holston River at the Hugh B. Day Bridge.
A group of 10 people, along with the great help of five members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, collected 48 large bags of trash, a dozen or so tires, and assorted other items.
The trash was picked up by the Hawkins County Solid Waste Department at the end of the cleanup, which lasted close to four hours. Volunteers understand that the Solid Waste Department is not staffed to maintain riverbank quality. Care NET is happy to assist in keeping the county clean. It would be better if people did not leave trash behind in the first place.
The Holston River and Cherokee Lake provide us with opportunities for boating, fishing, and kayaking.
The Holston River passes from one end of Hawkins County to the other, with the western end becoming Cherokee Lake. Unfortunately, the river and lake become places where trash gathers.
What did the cleanup crew find? Mostly plastic bottles. Way back in second place were glass bottles and jars, then small propane tanks, plastic oil containers, and all kinds of other trash.
This trash not only degrades the environment and water quality, it affects the beauty of our lands and reduces the recreational value of our lake.
How does all this trash end up in the river and on the river bank?
The short answer is: people put it there. When camping or picnicking, people leave behind bottles, cans or small propane tanks.
When people drive down nearby roads, they throw trash out windows or it blows out of their truck beds and ends up in stormwater drainage ditches that eventually carry the trash to the river and lake.
Care NET is a community-based group with members from Grainger, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, and Jefferson Counties.
All members are everyday citizens volunteering to work to preserve and protect the environment in our communities.
Care NET is affiliated with the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and holds monthly meetings in Rogersville. For more information contact Bill Kornrich at bkornrich@gmail.com