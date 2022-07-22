So parents and students would have an advocate and voice one the board.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Bachelor of Theology. U.S. Navy veteran. Employed at International Playing Card and Label. Previously Pastor at Missionary Baptist Church, currently pastor at First Batist Church of Surgoinsville. Farmer with my grandson Justin Two H Farms.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
More accountability system wide.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am now finishing my second term on the Board and running for a third. I have made a point to learn policy and state law in order to hold people accountable for their actions. I have zero conflicts of interest and have no one to be threatened.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
If the folks of the District 4 want continued responsibility for the education of our children and accountability of all employees of the system then vote for me If not you have another choice.
However, I would appreciate the opportunity to serve you for four more years on the condition I live that long. I would appreciate your vote.