Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Amy Galloway, FNP, to HMG’s Sleep Centers in Kingsport (105 W Stone Drive, Suite 2C) and Bristol (320 Bristol West Blvd, Suite 1C).
Amy has provided care at HMG in the Urgent Care centers since 2015 providing compassionate care for a wide range of conditions and is excited to make the transition to the HMG Sleep Centers.
“Sleep is a critical component of our overall health and well-being,” said Amy. “I am excited to join the Sleep Center team and work alongside our experienced pulmonologists and sleep medicine providers to improve the lives of others.”
HMG’s Sleep Center team is committed to the diagnosis and treatment of more than 85 recognized sleep disorders, most of which can be managed effectively with an accurate diagnosis.
The most common sleep disorders are insomnia, snoring and sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, periodic limb movement syndrome, and gastroesophageal reflux. Many sleep disorders go unrecognized for years, leading to poor quality of life and even accidents.
Amy received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Virginia at Wise, VA, and her Master of Science in nursing from Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro. She brings over 25 years of nursing experience and is a member of the Northeast Tennessee Nurse Practitioners Association.
In her free time, Amy enjoys spending time with her family, farming, and attending sporting events for her children.