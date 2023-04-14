The U.S. flag is now one of the most popular subjects of U.S. stamps, but it took awhile for it to catch on.
On July 4, 1960, the U.S. Post Office released the first stamp showing the U.S. flag as we know it today—13 stripes and 50 stars. It celebrated Hawaii joining the U.S. as its 50th state.
It marked the first time that the flag was the central part of the design of the flag and not just an accent or part of a story and the first time that it was reproduced in its actual colors. Surprisingly, the stamp was controversial at the time. Many claimed it was disrespectful because the stamp would eventually be canceled and that selling it as postage violated the flag code’s ban on using the image for commercial purposes.
Those objections would soon fade and now stamps celebrate the flag and help people learn more about its history and the culture surrounding it.
Stamps and Stories
Many stamps help tell the story of flags.
In 1952, the postal service issued a stamp marking the 200th anniversary of Betsy Ross’ birth. The three-cent stamp showed the seamstress presenting a flag to George Washington. Shortly after it was released, letters flooded in from historians pointing out that the story of Betsy Ross was most likely a myth and that there wasn’t historical evidence for it.
In 1948, the postal service honored the composer of “The Star Spangled Banner,” Francis Scott Key, with a three cent stamp. To either side of him are the flags from 1814 (the year he composed the anthem) and 1948. In 1952, a stamp was issued honoring Marquis de Lafayette and his arrival in American in 1777. The stamp features both the U.S. and French flag.
Oldest flag stamp
One of the oldest appearances of the flag on a stamp was in 1869. In what collectors list as one of the greatest American stamps, the Shield and Eagle Pictorial was a 30 cent blue and carmine stamp. The frame of the flag is printed in blue and the shield in red. The U.S. eagle is mounted with wings spread over the shield.
After the 1869 appearance, flags started to show up in the background.
In 1919, the flag flies behind a statue of Victory in a purple stamp. A stamp issued in 1926 called “The Battle of White Plains” shows the 13-star flag surrounding a battle scene. In 1931, Casimir Pulaski is featured on a stamp with two flags, the 48-star American flag and the Polish flag.
In 1935, the Postal Service issued a stamp celebrating Michigan’s Centenary and it shows the 48-star flag and the State of Michigan flag. In 1945, the flag shows up in “Raising of the flag by the Marines on Mount Suribachi,” commemorating Iwo Jima and on another celebrating the 100th anniversary of Texas statehood.
Recent flag stamps
In 2003, the U.S. Postal Service issued its first prestige booklet, a way of selling stamps that protect them and include pages of information and stories about the subjects of the stamps. The booklet was called “Old Glory” and featured patriotic postcards from the 1870s to the 1940s. The booklet contains 20 23 cent postal cards.
In the release of a new series of stamps in 2022, the U.S. Postal Service called the flag a symbol of endurance and hope. These stamps featured rural scenes in which U.S. flags were painted on barns.