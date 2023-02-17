Ever a country that leans toward informality, the United States has a long history of assigning nicknames to its presidents — some honorary, some derogatory.
The Secret Service has code names for each modern president and all his family members.
Nearly everyone knows that the Father of His Country is George Washington and the Sage of Monticello is Thomas Jefferson. Andrew Jackson was known affectionately a Old Hickory and less affectionately as Jackass — which did, however, lead to the donkey becoming the symbol of the Democratic Party.
Abraham Lincoln earned several nicknames with the Great Emancipator and Honest Abe being the ones that have stuck through the years.
When Democrats disputed the results of the 1876 election, they afterward referred to Rutherford Hayes as either Rutherfraud or His Fraudulency.
Chester Arthur loved luxuries, which earned him the moniker The Dude President.
Theodore Roosevelt hated the nickname that the New York Times gave him — Teddy. He much preferred the Hero of San Juan Hill or The Colonel.
Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower gained nicknames from their campaign slogans — “Give ‘Em Hell Harry” and “Ike” respectively.
John F. Kennedy and his successor, Lyndon B. Johnson were both known by their initials.
Richard Nixon was known as Tricky Dick while his vice president and the next president Gerald Ford was known as Mr. Nice Guy.
Jimmy Carter rejected “James” and went entirely by Jimmy in all official capacities. Ronald Reagan picked up several nicknames from the Great Communicator to the Gipper and the Teflon President.
George H.W. Bush was called Poppy from his youth, but after his son became president, he picked up a few more nicknames to distinguish the two. He became 41, Papa Bush and Bush Senior.
Bill Clinton was called Bubba and Slick Willie before becoming president. Later he would be called The Comeback Kid and the First Black President.
George W. Bush was often called Dubya, because it matched the Texas pronunciation of his middle initial.
Barack Obama had few nicknames, though one was No Drama Obama. The next president, Donald Trump picked up several nicknames, including The Donald from his first wife, Ivana Trump. He was also known as 45 as he was the 45th president.
The current president has been known as Amtrack Joe, Diamond Joe and Uncle-in-Chief.
Secret Service code names
The Secret Service uses code names to refer to the presidents and their families they protect. Originally, those names were used for security purposes over unencrypted communication lines. Today. they are more for reasons of tradition and brevity.
The Secret Service doesn’t, though, get to choose the code names. The names have to meet certain conditions — they have to be unambiguous words that are easy to pronounce. Usually family member code names start with the same letter. The White House Communications Agency maintains a list of potential names and the presidential candidates get to pick ones that they like.
Harry Truman was the first president to be given a code name — General, though before him, two first ladies had code names, Grandma for Edna Wilson and Rover for Eleanor Roosevelt.
Since then, some code names have been Lancer for John F. Kennedy, Searchlight for Richard Nixon, Deacon for Jimmy Carter, Timberwolf for George H.W. Bush, Eagle for Bill Clinton, Renegade for Barack Obama, Mogul for Donald Trump and Celtic for Joe Biden.