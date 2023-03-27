Elizabeth Dole has spent a lifetime trying to make her world a better place.
Dole served in five different presidential administrations, ran for president, supported her husband’s run for president and vice president, served as a senator and was only the second female president of the American Red Cross—the first since its founder, Clara Barton in 1881.
Born in Salisbury, North Carolina, in 1936, Dole earned degrees from Duke University, Harvard Law School and Harvard University.
Serving presidents
She was briefly a Democrat, campaigning for Kennedy-Johnson and then joining President Johnson’s administration as staff assistant to the Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare. However, she stayed when President Nixon took over and was a staunch Republican for the rest of her life, serving in the Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Bush administrations.
Her executive governmental roles included the Federal Trade Commission, Secretary of Transportation (the first woman in that position) and Secretary of Labor.
Dole advocated for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, trying unsuccessfully to win President Reagan’s support for it. Reagan frequently appointed her to task forces that sought equal rights for women in federal and state laws. It often won her the opposition of conservative activists who considered her an “aggressive feminist.”
“Women share with men the need for personal success, even the taste for power,” she said. “And no longer are we willing to satisfy those needs through the achievements of surrogates, whether husbands, children or merely role models.”
The American Conservative Union gave her a lifetime rating of 92 for her consistently conservative voting record.
As Secretary of Transportation, she partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to withhold federal funding from any state with a drinking age lower than 21. She issued regulations resuling in the widespread enactment of state safety belt and air bag laws. As Secretary of Labor, she oversaw the privatization of Conrail, resolved the Pittson Coal Strike and initiated random drug testing. She was recognized by the National Safety Council with a “Flame of Life” award for being one of the century’s foremost leaders on safety.
Changing the Red Cross
For her first year as the American Red Cross president, she accepted no salary so she could earn the iconic Red Cross arm patch as a volunteer. The Dole Archives at the University of Kansas report that she led a $287 million project transformed how the Red Cross collected, tested and distributed blood. It created a single database and replaced 52 testing facilities with eight state-of-the-art labs. She helped establish the 24-hour-a-day National Disaster Operations Center.
When she sought the GOP nomination for president in 2000, she became the first viable female candidate from a major political party. While she was unsuccessful, she was elected to the U.S. Senate from North Carolina two years later, the first woman from the state to serve in that role. In 2004, she became the first woman to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee. However, she was replaced after the GOP lost six U.S. Senate seats to the Democrats in 2006.
She is the founder of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, a philanthropic organization benefitting military caregivers.
“When you are in your nineties and looking back,” she once said, “it’s not going to be how much money you made or how many awards you’ve won. It’s really what did you stand for. Did you make a positive difference for people?”