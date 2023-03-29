Melanie Perkins started her first business when she was 14 and at age 19, dropped out of university to found her own company.
She would eventually create Canva, a global design company, and become Australia’s youngest billionaire. In October of 2022, Fortune Magazine called Canva the most valuable start-up founded and led by a woman.
Born in Perth, Australia, she wanted to be a professional figure skater and started designing and selling handmade scarves when she was 14.
In college, she was teaching students how to use design programs and grew frustrated at how complicated they were and how long it took students to learn them. She wanted to create something that was simpler, online and more collaborative. However, as she said in a podcast run by Guy Kawasaki, “I had no business experience, no marketing experience, no software experience or any other experience that would be somewhat relevant.”
So, she decided to start smaller. She and her boyfriend, Cliff Obrecht, created Fusion Books and operated it out of her mother’s living room. They reached out to school year book programs, offering them an online design program that students and teachers could use. Schools in Australia, New Zealand and France adopted it.
She said her philosophy was “start niche, and go wide.”
Creating Canva
Their next step was Canva, a program that would expand the principles of Fusion Books to everyone. However, they had a hard time selling the idea at first.
They spent time at Silicon Valley looking for investors, staying for as long as their visas would allow. They were rejected by more than 100 venture capitalists over three years. In 2013, they were joined by former Google executive Cameron Adams and they launched the company.
The basic service is offered free and as of year-end 2021, more than 100 million people in 109 countries use it. According to Social Shepherd, 67% of users have paid subscriptions. Canva brought in more than $1 billion in revenue in 2021.
Doing good
Perkins is determined that Canva be more than just a financially successful company. She wants to see it do good in the world. It is partly why there is the free model and that they give extended access to non-profits at no charge.
In 2019, Olbrect proposed to her with a $30 engagement ring and they got married in 2021. They have been critical of materialism. While she has a net worth of $6.5 billion as of January 2022, she and Olbrect have committed to giving at least half of their fortune to charity.
In their letter to “The Giving Pledge,” they wrote that they had a two-step plan for Canva. One was to build one of the world’s most valuable companies and the second was to do the most good that they can do.
“We have this wildly optimistic belief that there is enough money, goodwill, and good intentions in the world to solve most of the world’s problems,” they wrote. “We feel like it’s not just a massive opportunity, but an important responsibility and we want to spend our lifetime working towards that.”