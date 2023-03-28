Sickly as a child, Kathrin Jansen grew up to save billions of lives as a vaccine researcher.
Recognized as a scientific leader, she headed the vaccine team that developed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year. Her work created the vaccine against the human papilloma virus (HPV, which causes cervical and head-and-neck cancer) and vaccines against pneumococcus bacteria.
Her leadership, a Pfizer executive said, has changed the course of history.
Childhood
Born in East Germany in 1958, her aunt smuggled her over the border to West Germany to get medical care for her throat infections. She recalls standing in line to get polio and smallpox vaccines.
She studied biology wanting to work in the pharmaceutical industry. She majored in microbiology at the University of Marburg and then earned a doctoral degree studying chemical pathways in bacteria. She moved to the U.S. to study at Cornell as a postdoctoral fellow focusing on the yeast expression of multi-submit neuronal receptors. She continued that study at the University of Oxford.
Vaccine research
In 1992, she moved back to the U.S. to work for Merck. Committed to developing a vaccine for HPV at a time when vaccine research was growing unpopular at the larger pharmaceuticals, Jansen spearheaded the development of Gardasil, approved in the U.S. in 2006. It protects girls from getting HPV. Today, according to Forbes Magazine, two-thirds of girls between 13 and 17 receive at least one dose of the two-shot program. She contributed to research into vaccines for rotavirus, mumps, measles and rubella.
She went to work for Wyeth, where she helped to develop Prevnar, preventing pneumonia in kids and adults.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Then COVID-19 struck. She was with Pfizer (which had bought out Wyeth) when they first became aware of the virus in January 2020 and started working on a vaccine. In February, BioNTech’s CEO asked if they wanted to partner to develop a vaccine. The two companies were already working on a seasonal influenza vaccine together so Jansen approved the partnership.
The nine-month development process was unlike any other program she had led before. Jansen said normally a vaccine program takes ten years. This time they ran all the trials simultaneously and ran such things as studies, manufacturing and scaling in parallel to each other instead of sequentially. It was, she told Forbes, unheard of.
She led a team of hundreds and said she was in teleconferences non-stop constantly working through problems and assigning tasks to those who could best accomplish them. Within nine months, they released the first FDA and WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccine. In 2021, she worked to create a vaccine that could be used for kids.
In a podcast with the Skimm, she said, “I did not think about failure. I did not think about success. All I thought about is we have to come up with something that stops this pandemic.”
In April of 2022, she announced her retirement as Pfizer’s senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development.
Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer wrote on Linkedin, “Throughout my lifetime, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing remarkable scientists, yet there are few who have made as deep and wide a contribution to human health as Kathrin. Through her commitment to excellence and tenacity, and the vaccines that she has helped develop over her illustrious career, Kathrin has touched the lives of billions of people across all ages.”