The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting a presentation by Gary Walrath titled “Hubris or Heroism: General Sterling Price and the 1864 Missouri Raid”.
Ranking third among all states in Civil War battles, following Virginia and Tennessee, Missouri remained relatively quiet following initial Confederate successes in 1861 at Lexington and Wilson Creek.
Thereafter, the state witnessed few major conflagrations while suffering extensive guerilla warfare and secessionist intrigue. All was about to change in 1864, both politically and militarily, due to the exploits of General Sterling Price, former state governor and commander of the Missouri State Guard.
The revealing story of Price’s Raid involving the combined Missouri and Arkansas Confederate forces will be presented at 7pm on Monday, May 8 at the Renaissance Center room 239, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
The presentation is free and open to all and the general public is cordially invited to attend. Individuals wishing to dine with Mr. Walrath at 5pm that Monday at The Chop House, 1704 N. Eastman Rd., Kingsport, should request reservations by contacting Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com
Walrath is a native of New York and a lifelong student of history with undergraduate and graduate degrees in education and history from the State University of New York.
He subsequently pursued his passion for history during a career of forty-six years in museum administration in New York, Missouri and most recently as Executive Director of the Rocky Mount Historical Association.
His long career has allowed him the opportunity to present programs on a wide variety of topics to numerous national museum and history organizations.
While serving as District Supervisor for History with the Missouri Division of State Parks and Historic Sites, Walrath supervised numerous Civil War battle sites including Fort Davidson (the site of the Battle of Pilot Knob, the initial battle of Price’s 1864 raid through Missouri).
