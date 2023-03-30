Although his life was tragically cut short in Vietnam in 1966, SSgt. David Paul Spears of Church Hill had a profound impact on the life and later military service of his younger brother Raymond.
As National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Wednesday was a day for veterans and families across Hawkins County to convene at the Hawkins County Courthouse War Memorial to honor all who served in Vietnam, including the 20 Hawkins County natives whose names are carved in marble in front of the eternal flame.
Among those names is SSgt. David Paul Spears.
Raymond Spears recalled during Wednesday’s Vietnam War Veterans Day service that he was in the 8th grade while David was stationed in Hawaii shortly before being deployed to Vietnam.
“He went to the PX and bought clothes for me to enter high school, and sent those from Hawaii to Church Hill so I would have a coat to wear, a belt, and bluejeans,” Raymond recalled. “My dad wasn’t working at the time. It’s one of the fond memories I have of him.”
Raymond added, “I remember a time we went to visit him at Fort Benning, and he was a drill Sgt. I remember seeing him dressed up in his D.I. hat, and he got a phone call. I remember watching him run toward that phone, and how proud I was to be his brother.”
‘Died for his country, and for me’
A 15 year Army Veteran who’d previously served during the Korean War, SSgt. David Paul Spears arrived in Vietnam on Dec. 23, 1965 where he was a member of the 9th Artillery, 25th Infantry Division.
On July 24, 1965 while operating a 185 millimeter howitzer against a hostile force a round detonated prematurely and SSgt. Spears, 35, was killed instantly. He left behind his wife, Shelby Jean Mayes of Rogersville and children Frankie, Karen and Linda.
Among his awards was a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor Device.
Raymond recalled that when he was drafted he was told that because his brother was killed in Vietnam, he probably wouldn’t have to worry about going. His recruiter told him to pick out any assignment he wanted.
“And I did,” Raymond said. “I picked surface to air missiles, and I went to school for that. When I got out of that school they said you’re going to have to go to Korea or Germany. I said, nope. I signed up to go to Texas or Alaska. They said, OK, so they sent me to El Paso, Texas.”
Raymond added, “I spend my entire time there, all because my brother served his country, and died for his country, and for me. I will be eternally grateful that the Army did what they said they would do, to my surprise. I’m thankful for my country, being able to live in freedom, and I’m thankful for the men and women who served and died for it.”
On Wednesday the Church Hill, Rogersville, and Bulls Gap VFWs, as well as Rogersville’s Post 21 American Legion hosted the third annual Vietnam Veterans Day service in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse in Rogersville.
The event was led by Vietnam Veteran and past Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins.
Prayer was led by Rev. Tecky Hicks, himself a Vietnam Veteran, after which the Courthouse flag was lowered to half mast, and the National Anthem was sung by the Jim Bowman Family.
The Keynote Address was presented by Hicks, who recalled that in 1962 when he was almost 11 years old his father, a career soldier, was ordered to Vietnam.
A video of the entire service including Hicks’ address can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
‘We did our duty’
“I vividly remember how proud I was that my dad was an infantryman, and took everything very seriously that he did for his career in the army,” Hicks said. “He told me, this is what I’ve trained for all my career. He said, You don’t really know what you’re going to do until you’re put to the test. I was very proud of my dad and what he accomplished there, especially when he was awarded the Bronze Star.”
Ten years later Hicks was ordered to Vietnam. He recalled that many veterans who returned home were depicted as being bad people.
“We did our duty,” Hicks said. “We did what we were told to do. We were obedient, and we know what discipline is. We know how to be Americans, and that’s what I like the best. Up until recent years many of us wouldn’t let anyone know that we served in Vietnam. We weren’t ashamed of it. We were just ashamed of the way we were treated.”
Hicks added, “Now it psychs me to go somewhere and see someone wearing a hat or shirt that says Vietnam Veteran. They’re my brothers. They’re the ones who fought for what we have, and the liberty that we have in America today.”
Following Hicks’ presentation family members of those killed in Vietnam were asked to place an American flag in the ground beside the Vietnam section of the War Memorial. Family members were then awarded a plaque honoring the sacrifices made both by the fallen soldier and the grieving family members.
Vietnam Veterans were invited to receive a pin honoring their service. The service ended with a Rifle Salute, followed by the playing of “Taps” by Vietnam Veteran James Vaughn.