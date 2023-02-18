No one starts their career as president, or likely even knowing that’s in their future. Presidents drew from widely different fields when it came to their first jobs.
George Washington got his first job through family connections, being hired as a land surveyor when he was 17. Thomas Jefferson inherited 5,000 acres of land at age 14 when his father died, but instead he went and cleared land on a mountain, designing and building what would become Monticello.
For many presidents, the military was their first job, these included James Madison, Zachary Taylor, John F. Kennedy, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. James Monroe helped to loot the governor’s arsenal in Virginia and then turned the weapons over to the state militia, which he would later join. Andrew Jackson was a Revolutionary War courier and William Henry Harrison serve as an aide-de-camp.
Perhaps the most popular first career for presidents has been lawyer. Martin van Buren started his career as a legal clerk whereas John Tyler became a lawyer at age 19. Other presidential lawyers included Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Rutherford Hayes, William Henry Harrison, Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge, Richard Nixon and Joe Biden.
John Quincy Adams was the son of a president and was practically his father’s apprentice. By the time he was 14, he was serving in the U.S. diplomatic corps. Two other presidents also dove into politics at a very young age. James Polk’s first job was serving in the House of Representatives and Teddy Roosevelt was elected as a New York State Assembly member.
Others had more humble beginnings, either born into poverty or taking jobs more akin to menial labor. Millard Fillmore was a wool carder. Abraham Lincoln loaded freight onto boats and served as a general store clerk. Andrew Johnson ran away from an apprenticeship as a tailor, but would eventually own his own tailoring shop
Ulysses S. Grant was very talented with horses, so his father hired him to drive teams to haul wood and do the plowing. Warren Harding was a printer and Herbert Hoover founded a student laundry service while at college. Harry Truman started as a farmer on his family farm and would later get hired as a timekeeper for a railroad company. Dwight Eisenhower sold vegetables and Lyndon B. Johnson was a shoe shiner.
Both Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter worked in family businesses, the first as a painter and the second as a peanut farmer.
Going to high school during the Depression, Ronald Reagan worked a number of jobs, from cooking hamburgers and washing tables to serving as a lifeguard for seven summers.
Bill Clinton got his first job as a grocery store clerk selling comic books when he was 13 years old and Barack Obama was an ice cream scooper. Donald Trump said he and his brother were tasked with collecting bottles for deposit money on his father’s business properties.
Several presidents were teachers, including John Adams, James Garfield, Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland and William McKinley.
For two presidents, journalism was their calling. William Howard Taft served as a newspaper’s court reporter and Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the editor of the Harvard school paper.