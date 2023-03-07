Hawkins County native Hoke Culbertson has seen a lot during his nearly 103 years in this world.
From growing up on a rural farm in Caney Valley; to seeing combat in both the Pacific and European theaters during WWII; and working at the Oak Ridge Nuclear Facility.
Culbertson, who now resides in Oak Ridge, recently shared his memories during an interview with the Review as he prepares to celebrate his 103rd birthday on March 30.
His nephew Byron Culbertson described him as “Just a remarkable person.”
Until this past November Hoke was still driving himself back and forth to eat at the Cracker Barrel at the age of 102.
His secret to a long happy life is obeying the law, and believing in God first and foremost.
‘Dirt farmers who lived off the land’
Hoke Culbertson was one of five sons born to Jeptha and Lissie Maud Culbertson on March 30, 1920. He grew up on a farm in Hawkins County’s rural Caney Valley community on a farm still owned by the Culbertson family.
Hoke fondly remembers life in his youth, and spending a lot of time in Surgoinsville and Rogersville.
Byron Culbertson would describe his uncle’s upbringing as, “Dirt Farmers, living off the land,” as he explained that the 1920s and 1930s were a “lively era in the Caney Valley.”
“We grew up in the middle of the Depression,” Hoke said. Hoke was brought up in a time in the country when many Americans were without jobs and feared that little hope remained for the economy to bounce back. However, he said that life was simple and a happy existence.
He added, “All we had was the farm and a 1926-model Chevrolet that my dad had. It was the only car we had. We grew everything we ate as well as tobacco, corn, hay, and wheat. Without the newspapers, we wouldn’t have even known there was a Depression.”
Hoke worked the farm and attended school, making tobacco deliveries in the warehouses that used to employ many in Rogersville.
“This was back when many people still delivered crops on a wagon pulled by a horse or donkey,” nephew, Byron Culbertson said, “You don’t see that today.”
While working on the farm, Hoke would experience one of what his nephew describes as, “many life-challenging experiences.”
Hoke was driving a tractor, working his father’s farm when it up-ended and pinned Hoke to the ground, badly injuring a leg. His brothers and father were able to get Hoke out, and he was rushed to the hospital in Kingsport. From that time on, Hoke walked with a limp.
“Uncle Hoke would have horrible experiences,” Byron Culbertson stated, “But he would come back and I would never hear him say anything mean to anyone.”
After his accident, Hoke returned to helping his family on the farm while attending Surgoinsville High School for two years before dropping out.
“I just felt like I didn’t need it,” Hoke joked. He would end up in the state of Washington, working farm jobs, “I did whatever work I had to.”
Two years later, Hoke returned to Hawkins County, this time finishing high school in Church Hill. “I worked a few weeks then joined the service.”
In the Navy when WWII started
Enlisting in the Navy in 1941, Hoke was 21 years old and learning to be a shipboard electrician. It was while still in school that America would declare war on the Axis Powers and enter World War II.
Hoke was known as a “Tin Can Sailor.” Serving aboard Destroyers for his Naval service, shipmates earned this nickname due to these types of ships as being tin cans due to the thin metal used in construction of their bulkheads.
“I was in Navy school in St. Louis, Missouri when the war broke out,” Hoke remembered, “I was actually on leave back home in Tennessee. I had a brother who had been killed in a motorcycle accident and I was back to attend his funeral.”
Hoke was called back to service, being sent to San Francisco to await going to sea aboard the USS Gridley.
On the Gridley, Hoke would visit Pearl Harbor as missions to sweep for submarines, followed by visits to Alaska and New Zealand. The crew then faced the brutal fighting of the Solomon Islands Campaign against Japanese forces.
In 1943, while still participating in the Solomon Island Campaign, the cruiser, Helena was attacked and sunk.
“I think 700 men were rescued from the water that day, and another 300 the next day,” Hoke said. However, 165 would swim to the shores of a nearby island in a heavily Japanese-garrisoned area.
A rescue squad was quickly assembled, and The USS Gridley escorted smaller ships to rescue the sailors from the small island. The rescue crew faced rough seas and more conflict but the mission was a major success.
“The admiral in charge said it was a risky operation,” Hoke explained, “But it was well worth it.”
After the Pacific Campaign, Hoke was part of a commissioning crew for the newly-launched USS O’Brien.
The O’Brien’s original mission was to sail the Atlantic, patrolling the shores of France outside of Cherbourg performing anti-mine and anti-submarine operations.
The ship also took part in the Normandy Invasion, bombarding the German-occupied shores of France to allow for the U. S. and British forces to move inland on D-Day.
The USS O’Brien took enemy fire on her bridge, just above where Hoke was stationed, and 13 of his shipmates were killed by this attack. Another 19 were injured. However, Hoke was okay, sustaining no injuries himself as the ship stayed in the water, providing a cover for the USS Texas to perform its mission. After the battle the O’Brien went to Boston for repairs.
Once the O’Brien was cleared for combat again, Hoke took part part in an escort mission through the Panama Canal, helping the carrier, Ticonderoga, enter the Pacific.
While off the coast of the Philippines, Hoke remembered the Ormoc Bay area conflict, describing it as, “A lot of action on that.”
The O’Brien would be hit by a suicide-mission aircraft.
“We took a Kamikaze attack,” Hoke remembered. “It hit the living compartment, right at the waterline. But, we were all in Battle Station.”
The O’Brien didn’t sufferany casualties from the attack, but di dneed to stop for repairs once again.
After further repairs, Hoke described, “We were ordered to go back to the Pacific to prepare for the invasion of Japan. We were going through the (Panama) Canal again, halfway between the Canal and California when we got word that the war had ended.”
The crew of the USS O’Brien and the United States as a whole would celebrate this momentous victory for the Allies and Hoke would return to Hawkins County.
‘Retired 37 or 38 years ago’
“After the war, I came back and worked for Tennessee Eastman for four or five years,” Hoke recalled. He would be called back into Naval Service briefly in the early 1950s at the start of the Korean Conflict, but would once again return to Tennessee after his discharge.
“In 1952, I went to work in Oak Ridge, 71 years ago now,” Hoke explained, “I worked at all three production plants here then I retired 37 or 38 years ago; I’ve been retired longer than most people have been working.”
Hoke would marry twice in his life, losing his first wife to cancer in the late 1980s and losing his second in the 2000s to natural causes.
When asked about retirement, Hoke said, “I’m doing very well. I was living alone up until around this past Veteran’s Day.”
Hoke was living alone in Oak Ridge and driving himself to a nearby Cracker Barrel to enjoy meals with his friends and family. Though, following a fall, he would be moved to the Canterfield Senior Living Center in Oak Ridge.
“It’s good here,” Hoke said about his new residence, “Nice conditions and nice people.”
“Obey the law and believe in God”
Hoke Culbertson is a happy man with a wealth of life experiences. He is content with his life, visiting with friends and family on a regular basis and sharing his wealth of stories to anyone kind enough to listen.
In commenting on how to enjoy a long, successful life to younger people, Hoke advised, “One of the best things to do, if you want to be successful, is to abide by the law. Obey the law and believe in God. If a person can do those two things, I do believe that they can do anything.”
His nephew Byron further gave detail, “Uncle Hoke was never a smoker. I know he drank a little when he was younger,” but he never went overboard with it.
Byron also stated that some of his friends and coworkers would describe Hoke as “a tough old dog.” Byron would then explain that his uncle was a kindly man, “A magnetic-type character and people truly like him.”
Hoke Scott Culbertson is a man who has seen a lot and done a lot in his many years. Celebrating his 103rd birthday on March 30, the Hawkins County native is a major source of inspiration to his family members.
Despite all this, Hoke remains humble, “I didn’t do anything. I was just there.”