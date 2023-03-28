Patsy Mink was a tireless crusader for women’s rights, social welfare and health care.
The first woman of color to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Asian-American woman to serve in Congress, she made it her goal to serve as soon as Hawaii became a state in 1959.
Born Patsy Matsu Takemoto in 1927, she graduated from Maui High School as class president and valedictorian. She earned a law degree from the University of Chicago—in part because the medical schools she wanted to attend wouldn’t accept a woman of color—and founded the Oahu Young Democrats in the Hawaiian territory. She served in the territorial house of representatives and senate until 1959.
In 1962, she was elected to the Hawaii state senate and then in 1964 she won the new Hawaii seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Believer in Great Society
A supporter of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, she introduced the first child-care legislation and tried to pass a national daycare system to support low-income households. It was defeated, according to the “History, Art and Archives” of the U.S. House of Representatives, because opponents said it gave too many incentives for mothers to work outside the home. It passed both houses, but President Richard Nixon vetoed it.
She introduced or sponsored bills that supported bilingual education, student loans, special education, professional sabbaticals for teachers and Head Start.
She was an early critic of the Vietnam War, even though it was an unpopular position.
In an oral history interview with the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress in 1979, she said, “It was such a horrible thought to have this war that it really made no difference to me that I had a military constituency. It was a case of living up to my own views and my own conscience. If I was defeated for it, that’s the way it had to be. There was no way in which I could compromise my views on how I felt about it.”
Fighting for women’s rights
She fought for family reunification in immigration bills and women’s rights. She was one of only eight women in Congress, which she said put a special burden on her to speak for all women.
Among her great legislative achievements was the Women’s Educational Equity Act, passed as part of an education bill in 1974. She worked with Rep. Edith Green and Sen. Birch Bayh to pass Title IX, which barred gender discrimination at public educational institutions and created new opportunities for women in athletics.
She briefly ran for president in 1971 at the invitation of Oregon Democrats, but mostly to call attention to the antiwar movement. She received only two percent of the vote and withdrew her candidacy.
Second Congressional Phase
After serving six terms in the House, she made an unsuccessful run for Senate. After that she served in state offices and other political organizations until 1990 when she returned to the U.S. House in a special election. She served as the chairwoman of the Asian Pacific American Caucus.
She died in office on Sept. 28, 2002 of pneumonia.
Norman Mineta, co-founder of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, called Mink “an American hero, a leader and a trailblazer who made an irreplaceable mark in the fabric of our country.”