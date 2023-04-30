The Surgoinsville Medical Board literally made the town what it is today, putting together the financing for local landmarks including the Post Office, City Hall, Creekside Park, the library, and the pharmacy.
But, all they really wanted was a doctor.
SMB can trace its roots to the late 1960s when there was an urgency to bring a doctor to town in the wake of the passing of beloved local physician Dr. Connor Lyons.
‘Primary goal was to find a doctor’
For decades Dr. Connor Lyons was the town’s primary physician. The good doctor provided the necessary medical attention to many residents and delivered thousands of babies.
After his passing in 1966 the town was in dire need of a doctor and a strong supporter of the town to keep Surgoinsville relevant.
“When (Dr. Lyons) passed, we got a doctor in pretty quick,” said Mayor Merrell Graham. “In fact, we may have even had two or three. They didn’t stay long.”
Surgoinsville went almost three years without a doctor, and residents had to journey to Kingsport, Bristol, or Johnson City to receive medical help. A group of determined citizens joined together to find the town a caregiver.
“We formed this board, and our primary goal was to find a doctor,” Graham said.
The first iteration of the SMB was formed in 1968 with H. L. Pierce serving as the committee’s chairman.
“They called themselves SICK,” said former Medical board member Lynda Skelton. The Surgoinsville Interested Citizens Kommittee with a K.”
SICK member Robert E. Button then made a call to TIME Magazine associate advertisement director, Robert C. Barr.
Barr gave the committee a proposition.
If SICK could provide an image or illustration with wording, TIME would run the advertisement in their magazines free of charge.
Skelton recalled, “It was a very exciting time. They had this advertisement for a doctor for this little, rural community going all across the country.”
On July 4, 1969 Time Magazine ran full-page ad showing a little girl looking through the closed shutters of the town’s doctor’s office with the words “CLINIC CLOSED” printed across the top. At the bottom, the caption read, “Help Surgoinsville find a doctor.”
Accounts from that era described, “All of the sudden, Surgoinsville was flooded with applications from doctors who wanted to come.”
Former SMB chairman and son of H. L. Pierce, Jack Pierce explained, “They had found a program through the National Organization of Medical People to bring a doctor in.”
Dr. Bill Kenney took over as the town’s physician through the program SICK had found.
SICK had finally gotten the town a doctor again, but the town still had many needs that needed to be fulfilled.
‘They did so much’
SICK earned its first official charter from the State of Tennessee in 1972. The document upholds that SICK formed, “To uphold and operate a committee for the purposes of securing the continuing services of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel.”
“They got their charter as Surgoinsville Medical Board Incorporated,” Pierce explained. “On that charter, Dr. Bill Kenney was listed as a member and my dad, H. L. Pierce was chairman.”
The other members were John Kensinger, William Price, Bruce Hurley, Levi Williams, Robert M. Young, Jr., Hanes Cooper, and Mary Williams.
Realizing that they could continue to help the town. SMB then began using its nonprofit status to work towards other ways of helping the town and its people.
“A lot of people were giving (SMB) money,” Graham said of the committee. “I mean big money. So, they had quite a bit to work with.”
A second charter was granted in 1975, naming the committee Surgoinsville Medical Center, Inc. From this document, SICK became the Medical Board and began focusing on helping other areas in town.
“They realized that not only was medicine important, but that there were other ways of helping the town,” Skelton said. “That’s when they got more serious and became the Surgoinsville Medical Board.”
“They even built City Hall,” Mayor Graham stated. “That was the early ‘70s.”
In 1982, SMB built a new post office built that could handle the growing population and increase parcel deliveries better.
The Medical Board built a public library in 1993 So that citizens would not have to drive to Rogersville or Church Hill for literary needs and document printing.
From 2008 to 2010, the SMB took a small patch of overgrown weeds and litter. Members of the board worked on the land and hired contractors to complete a covered bridge spanning a small creek where Phipps Bend Rd meets Main St, to develop Creekside Park.
“We were very fortunate that we had lawyers living in town who helped us with property transfers, permits, and that kind of thing,” Pierce said.
Skelton recalled, “I was chairman of the PTA in the late-70s. The elementary school had no music director and the kids wanted to get into the band. So, I went to the Medical Board. They funded a year’s salary to bring in a music director. They did so much.”
The Medical Board never strayed too far from its roots, or where its namesake came from.
After Dr. Kenney left, Dr. McCoy and Dr. Jenkins served as the town’s healthcare providers for almost 20 years. Alongside the Holston Medical-owned Pharmacy, Surgoinsville was able to have many of its ailments treated in town.
In the late 1990s, Dr. McCoy and Dr. Jenkins left, followed by Holston Medical closing its pharmacy in 2006.
“A team of us went to Nashville and we got the word that our pharmacy was being closed,” Graham said. “That was a pretty big blow to us.”
Dr. Jenkins and Dr. McCoy donated the building at 114 Bellamy Ave. to the town. After doing some research, the SMB was able to bring in a pharmacy technician and open a new Pharmacy in the former doctor’s office, which is still in operation.
“The Surgoinsville Medical Board was originally created to find a doctor,” Graham said. “That’s still what it’s doing. Still what its purpose is.”
‘Every town needs a nonprofit’
SMB still meets every month to discuss upcoming projects and ensure the longevity of their prior work to be enjoyed and accessed by anyone in town. One of the bigger projects currently undertaken by SMB is once again searching for a local doctor.
Newly-appointed chairman of SMB, Teresa Greer explained, “We owe it to our citizens to give them nice things in town.”
Though many records have been lost to time, residents who watched the town grow are happy to piece the history together. There is a common agreement that the town would not be what it is today.
“It’s important,” Graham said. “Every town needs a nonprofit organization that has money.”
Patty Alvis, daughter of H. L. Pierce, said, “I hope people realize that a lot of what Surgoinsville has is because of the Medical Board. They tapped into the grants and collected the money; thousands of dollars were spent bringing that stuff in.”
Lynda Skelton added, “From constructing buildings to something as small as even bringing in a music director, (the Medical Board) has just done so much for us.”