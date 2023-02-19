There is something about animals that make presidents seem more human.
Maybe that’s why almost all the presidents have had pets while in office. Only three have not — but one of those three, Andrew Johnson, did feed and care for the mice who shared the White House with him.
Some presidents had more animals than others. Teddy Roosevelt may hold the record as each of his six children had pets. Not only were there the usual dogs, cats, birds and guinea pigs, but they also owned snakes, a badger, a pony, a hen, a lizard, a small black bear, a rat, a pig, a rabbit, a barn owl, a lion and a one-legged rooster.
Acting as both a pet and livestock, Pauline Wayne was the last cow to live at the White House. She belonged to William Howard Taft and his family and was a gift from a senator after their first cow died suddenly. She gained notoriety when she once went missing for two days. She was being shipped to the International Dairymen’s Exposition in Milwaukee in a private train car. The other cars in the train were headed for slaughter at the Chicago stock yards. The train switch crew accidentally switched Pauline’s car and she narrowly avoided being put to death.
The next president, Woodrow Wilson, kept a flock of as many as 48 sheep, led by the ram Old Ike. They were a cost-cutting measure used to keep the White House lawn trimmed and the wool was sold to benefit the Red Cross. He wasn’t, though, the first president to keep sheep as pets. Thomas Jefferson bred them, after being introduced to their possibilities by George Washington. One of his rams, according to his friend’s diary, killed a little boy.
According to the Presidential Pet Museum, which opened in 1999, there were two presidents who owned alligators. President John Quincy Adams was given an alligator by Marquis de Lafayette and Herbert Hoover’s son owned two alligators who frequented the White House. The Adams alligator lived in the bathtub while the Hoover ones were banished to the grounds.
Benjamin Harrison had a pet Billy goat that he tried to put to good use. He’d put a harness on “Old Whiskers” so it could give his grandchildren rides around the White House grounds. Once, according to the Washington Evening Star, the goat decided to take off with his passenger and headed toward an excavation site. The president had to go chasing after the racing goat to rescue his grandson.
Rutherford Hayes wasn’t the first president to have a cat, but he was the first person in the United States to have a Siamese cat, a gift from the American consul in Bangkok. She traveled from Hong Kong to San Francisco and then to Washington. While much beloved, she lived only a short time in presidential splendor. After several months, she became sick and died — despite the president asking his personal doctor to treat her. There are records showing that her body was to be preserved, but no one has ever found a stuffed Siamese.
Most modern presidents have limited themselves to dogs and cats, however, many of the pets have gained literary fame, appearing in books by the presidents and their wives.
Aside from the mice-loving Johnson, the only other presidents who have not owned pets? James K. Polk and Donald Trump.