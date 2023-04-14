In 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the colors and design of the U.S. flag.
That same year, a 19-year-old French army officer arrived in the colonies who would help to change the course of U.S. history, a hero of two countries whose legacy would be tied up with the U.S. flag.
Revolutionary War Hero
Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette was a French aristocrat who first became a military officer at age 13. Because he believed in the American revolutionary cause, he traveled to America where he became a close confidant of Gen. George Washington and was appointed a major general.
He fought in major battles and then sailed to France to convince his homeland to commit more resources to the war effort. When he returned in 1780, he led troops in the Continental Army and was one of the heroes of the siege of Yorktown.
He and his family were granted citizenship in the U.S.
Life in France
Upon returning home to France, he worked with Thomas Jefferson to write his country’s “Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen” modeled on the U.S. Declaration of Independence. He was a major figure in the French Revolution, serving the king and promoting his ideas of a constitutional monarchy.
At one point he was imprisoned in Austria and the U.S. unsuccessfully tried to use his American citizenship to free him. Jefferson, who was then Secretary of State, was able to get him funds as a “salary” for being a U.S. major general and Alexander Hamilton’s sister-in-law, Angelica Schuyler Church, tried to help him and his wife escape. While their plot was briefly successful, Lafayette was recaptured.
Eventually his wife and children were able to escape to the U.S.
After he was freed and returned to France, he was invited to make a triumphant return to the U.S. In 1824, President James Monroe sponsored his 13-month visit. He became the first foreign-born citizen to address a joint session of Congress. He visited each of the 24 states that were then a part of the Union, collecting soil from each state with the hope of being buried with it. However, the steamship he was traveling in sank in the Ohio River and all the soil was lost. He instead gathered soil from Bunker Hill.
It would be his last time visiting the U.S.
Death and burial
When he died in 1834 in Paris, the Bunker Hill soil was sprinkled over his coffin. In the U.S., President Andrew Jackson ordered that Lafayette receive the same memorial honors that Washington was given in 1799.
Over his grave in the Picpus Cemetery, an American flag stands. It has flown there continuously since the 1850s. In 1917, in the midst of World War I, General John Pershing and Colonel Charles E. Stanton arrived in Paris to join World War I. They paid visit to his grave on July 4 to replant the American flag, with Stanton famously declaring, “Lafayette, we are here.”
Even during the Nazi occupation of Paris from 1940-1944, the flag flew undisturbed.
Now, following the tradition of Pershing and Stanton, there is an annual ceremony on July 4 in which the flag is changed that is attended by French and American dignitaries.