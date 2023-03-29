For Michelle Bachelet, the most recent United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights, rights are far from theoretical. The two-time president of Chile knew what it was like to lose those rights.
Born in La Cisterna, Chile in 1951, Bachelet’s mother was an archaeologist and her father was an Air Force Brigadier General.
Becoming a doctor
She studied medicine at university, but her life was disrupted when General Augusto Pinochet staged a coup in 1973. Her father was charged with treason and died of a heart attack after months of daily torture. A member of the Socialist Youth, Bachelet and her mother served as couriers for a group trying to start a resistance movement. She and her mother were arrested and tortured.
She was allowed to go into exile in Australia and then later moved to East Germany where she resumed medical studies until she was allowed to return home in 1979.
While she finished medical school in Chile as a physician-surgeon, she had trouble getting work because of her political past. She spent some time with a foundation that helped the children of the tortured and missing in the country, serving as the head of their medical department for four years.
Getting political
In 2000, President Ricardo Lagos appointed her Minister of Health. She was assigned the task of eliminating waiting lists in overloaded hospitals within the first 100 days of his presidency. When she was able to get it down to only 90%, she offered to resign. Lagos rejected her resignation.
One of her most controversial actions was to authorize free distribution of the morning-after pill to victims of sexual abuse.
In 2002, she was appointed Minister of National Defense, the first woman to hold this post in a Latin American country. She helped the military to reconcile with victims of the dictatorship and reformed the military pension system. When a flood hit Santiago, she led a rescue operation on top an amphibious tank.
Presidential terms
Bachelet served two presidential terms, the first woman to be president of Chile and first elected female head of state in Latin America who had not previously been the wife of a head of state. She served from 2006 to 2010 and then from 2014 to 2018.
During her tenure, she created the National Institute for Human Rights and the Museum of Memory and Human Rights. She established the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, increased women’s political participation and granted rights to same-sex couples. She helped reduce poverty and improved early childhood education.
Between her two presidential terms, she was named the first director of the UN Women Agency and fought for the rights of women and girls internationally.
Human Rights Commissioner
From 2018 to 2022, she served as the UN Human Rights Commissioner, challenging human rights violations in China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel among others. She said during her term that the worst threat to humanity is climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss and cheered the UN General Assembly decision to make the right to a healthy environment a human right.
She was the first UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit China in 17 years.
“You have to be doing things that matter—responsibility, but also responsibility with epic and beautiful and noble tasks,” said Bachelet, a woman who has spent her life fighting for other women and for all of the vulnerable.