Swift College of Rogersville, Tennessee was one of the South’s first black colleges after the Civil War brought an end to slavery.
Founded by Reverend Dr. William Henderson Franklin in 1883, the school operated for nearly 70 years in downtown Rogersville.
Once a sprawling campus with a fashionable three-story building at its center, Swift Memorial College and Price Public School continued to give black Hawkins County residents an education during the segregation of public schools.
These days, Swift College is a few remaining buildings used as offices for Hawkins County Schools employees and a museum that gives people a look into a time that is long gone.
A script shared by museum manager Casandra Palmer, reads, “There are two institutions that are embodied here. One is embodies in the physical structure, which is Price Public School, and the other is embodied in spirit, Swift Memorial College.”
Though desegregation forced the institutions to close their doors in the late 1950s, what is left continues to educate the people of Hawkins County about a time that has passed.
Opened in the shadow of the Civil War, Swift College was established to give freed black people a higher education, as Palmer’s script also reads, “The building that was once used to separate is now used to bring people together.
Humble beginnings
The Presbyterian Church of America established the Board of Missions of Freedmen, making Maryville one of many colleges to welcome black Americans to their institutions.
One of Maryville College’s first black graduates, William Henderson Franklin, a Knoxville native, continued his education at Seminary School in Cincinnati.
When Rev. Franklin was ordained, he was given orders to move to Rogersville, becoming pastor of St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, and start a school there, thus Swift Memorial Institute was established in 1883, teaching its first class of 25 students who paid a tuition cost of $48.
Rev. Franklin stated that his mission in teaching was, “to provide a moral and practical education to improve the lives of newly emancipated black individuals”.
Palmer’s script describes the early days of the school as Rev. Franklin teaching, “out of an open-frame house with no under-pining and newspaper covered the walls. Later, classes were conducted in the church.”
However, in 1893, the Institute built its first building. Named after Reverend Elijah E. Swift, President of the Board of Missions for Freedmen and pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Pennsylvania.
With this new building, Swift Memorial College began to grow.
In 1901, the Tennessee Legislation enacted stricter segregation policies against private institutions and Maryville College was forced to once again close its doors to black students.
The Tennessee legislation read, “no school established or aided under this section shall allow white and negro [sic] children to be received as scholars together in the same school.”
However, this led Maryville’s Board of Trustees to vote and pass that $25,000 be given to Swift Memorial. The trustees had seen the hardships faced by black Americans in Jim Crow America and decided to aid Swift College. The money was awarded under the conditions that the Board of Missions for Freedmen erect a male dormitory building and that Swift Memorial became a 4-year institution.
The new dormitories were completed in 1903 and in 1904, Swift College began teaching a four-year curriculum. By this time, the college had 208 students enrolled with a staff count of 10 teachers.
The Board and college both agreed and by 1913, a women’s dormitory was built to accommodate a growing student population.
Rev. Franklin had built the college and saw its growth from a short-term area of education in a shabby building to a fully-fledged college. After 43 years of being president of the university, he retired, and Reverend C. E. Tucker of Chattanooga was brought in to take over.
New president, same mission
Early in Rev. Tucker’s tenure as president, the Tennessee Board of Education began evaluating Swift College and deemed to give the school only one year of credit for the entire four-year curriculum.
Still, Swift College continued to march on, employing more teachers and enrolling an increasingly growing body of students. In a few short years, the college earned a second year of accreditation and a third name change brought about Swift Memorial Junior College.
Following the end of the 1935 school year, Rev. C. E. Tucker retired and Rev. Hargrave took over.
Swift Memorial College’s first president, Reverend Franklin passed away in 1935 and he was buried on the front lawn of Swift Memorial to be cherished by the institution that had given free blacks a chance. His wife, Laura, was buried alongside him five years later.
Under Rev. Hargrave, the school continued to expand little by little. He would retire in 1941.
Long-time educator and sports coach for Swift, Robert E. Lee, was appointed as the head of the college, bringing in a new era and expanding the institution far more than ever thought of.
A short-lived Golden Age
Lee saw to it that a new gymnasium was built for athletics at the school. He also established an Industrial Arts Department, a Home Economics Department, and expanded the library to suit more books.
However, this rapid expansion was short-lived as in 1952 the Board of Missions for Freedmen halted its aid of Swift Memorial Junior College as it was becoming too expensive to continue monetary support of the 20 colleges it helped in the South.
Lee was able to keep the college going with alumni and community support for another three years until Swift Junior College closed its doors permanently in 1955, though, a high school replaced the college.
A fourth and final name change saw Swift Memorial Junior College become Swift High School. Also during this time, Price Public School was still educating many black children in the area on the grounds of Swift.
Price Public School
In 1866, prominent community members in Rogersville, Jonathan Netherland, Alexander Fain, Nathaniel Mitchell, and Albert Jones bought the land adjacent to Swift College.
Casandra Palmer’s script reads that their purpose for the land was, “for building a school for ‘colored’ children.”
The school was a two-story building that operated from 1867-1923 when a new building was erected to allow for the teaching of grades 1-8.
The late-1950s brought about the slow desegregation of schools, forcing Price Public School to shut down in 1958.
Of-age students were transferred to Swift High School, however, with the final laws of “Separate but Equal” were repealed, even Swift High School was forced to close as students were integrated into the Hawkins County Schools institutions.
‘Casts a long shadow’
Though Swift Memorial’s main 3-story building was torn down in the 1960s, Price Public School’s website says, “Swift Memorial College casts a long shadow in Rogersville.”
From beginning as classes taught in a single building to becoming a multi-structured campus with a range of departments, Swift Memorial College will always be remembered as a place that gave emancipated blacks a better chance in life in Hawkins County, Tennessee.
What remains of Swift Memorial College and Price Public Schools was entered on the National Historic Registry on November 10, 1988, and renovations have brought the buildings back to life since with further aid from community members. Community events are now even encouraged to use the facilities to bring people together.
The Swift Museum also remains at 203 Spring Street.
Their mission is, “to collect, preserve, and present the past for the education and enjoyment of present and future generations.” And they are happy to teach anyone interested in the many advancements made by these two historic schools in bringing a better world for everyone.
Casandra Palmer’s script also states, “For the last 31 years, a Swift reunion has been held somewhere in the United States.”