The 2016 presidential campaign was historic for many reasons. One was that it marked the first time a woman received an Electoral College vote for President—and there were two women who won that honor.
The better-known one was Hillary Clinton. However, that year a faithless elector, Robert Satiacum Jr. of Washington, said that Clinton had failed Native Americans and instead cast his vote for Faith Spotted Eagle, a Native activist and politician. With that vote she also became the first Native American to ever receive an Electoral College vote for president.
Faith Spotted Eagle was born in 1948 in a village that is now at the bottom of a reservoir in South Dakota. A member of the Ihanktonwan, she is a native speaker of Dakota, and teaches it to others. According to the Center for the American West, she descends from the Sicangu, Hunpati, Hunkpapa and Mdewakantonwan of the Oceti/Peta Sakowinand and has French/Irish blood through her grandmother.
She has been an activist for many years, a leader of the 10-year fight against the KXL Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline, both of which intruded on territory belonging to Native populations by treaty. She was also a leader in protecting the Horn of the Oceti Sakowin Camp at Standing Rock in 2016.
She is a leader in fighting against sexual violence and assault and works as a post-traumatic stress disorder therapist. Some of that work is related to the pipeline resistance. In a 2017 interview with Repeller Magazine, she explained, “When a pipeline is created, temporary construction camps, known as ‘man camps’ are built. They’re large groups of men who are without their wives and families, and they often prey on Native American women…It’s sexual colonization, and it has an impact.”
In 1977, she was a founding member and president of White Buffalo Calf Woman Society, the first Native American Women’s Shelter in the country.
In 2006, she ran for the South Dakota House of Representatives in the 21st District, but did not win the Democratic Party primary. In 2018, she ran for one of the two seats in that district again, but lost to Anna Kerner Anderson in the primary who then lost to the two Republicans in the race.
As a Native leader, she has helped to revive the Isnati Awicadowanpi (Coming of Age Ceremony) for girls which was once made illegal by the U.S. government when it was trying to suppress Native culture.
She continues to take an active voice in politics. For her, it is a battle that is about the survival of her people.
“The battle that we’re fighting is 500 years old,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2016. “It’s about dispossession, it’s about occupying our land by a foreign country, or foreign individuals. The resistance has always been in my blood and my spirit since I was born.”