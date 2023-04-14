With so many rich histories and stories surrounding the flag, it’s not surprising that there are museums all around the country that draw people deeper into flag heritage.
Some museums are home to famous flags. The Smithsonian presents and protects the original Star Spangled Banner that inspired Francis Scott Key to write the “Star Spangled Banner.” The flag was made by Mary Pickersgill, her daughter, two nieces and an indentured African American teenage girl.
Betsy Ross Flag
While historians today insist that the Betsy Ross story is more myth than fact, it is part of popular legend. While she may not have made the first American flag, she did make several for the Pennsylvania navy. A replica of what is considered the original Betsy Ross flag is on display in the Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch Street, Philadelphia.
The building is a popular place for educational programs and tourism and serves as the headquarters for Philadelphia’s Flag Day celebrations.
Old Glory
Located on Constitutional Avenue in Washington D.C., the National Museum of American History is home to one of America’s most iconic flags, Old Glory. It is a large flag that belonged to Captain William Driver. It sailed with him around the world and he later hid it from Confederate soldiers who wanted to destroy it. It is now on display daily at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Iwo Jima Flags
Located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Triangle, VA, the National Museum of Marine Corps is home to the Iwo Jima flags. During World War II, an Associated Press photographer covering the Battle of Iwo Jima heard that a U.S. flag was being planted at the top of Mt. Suribachi. He arrived just as another group of Marines was planting a larger flag. The photo became a icon and the photographer won a Pulitzer Prize.
Both of the Iwo Jima flags are now on display at this free museum.
Moon Flags
Six U.S. flags have been planted on the moon. For those who want to see a replica of them, they can visit the National Air & Space Museum on Independence Avenue in Washington D.C. The originals were ordered from a government supply catalog and are about three feet by five feet.
NEW ADDITIONS:
9/11 Flags
One of the newer additions to famous American flags is the one that firefighters raised on Ground Zero of the World Trade Towers after 9/11. A photojournalist captured the event, but a few hours later, the flag went missing. It wasn’t discovered for another 15 years, but it is now on display at the Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum, 180 Greenwich St. New York, NY.