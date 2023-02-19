Presidents are tasked with executing the law and upholding the constitution, but that hasn’t kept some of them from having tangles with the law.
Perhaps the most famous is Richard Nixon, who resigned as president when it became clear he was going to be impeached and removed from office for covering up the burglary of the Democratic presidential campaign headquarters. But he was neither the first nor the last to get in legal hot water.
Some presidents even managed to get themselves arrested while in office.
The 14th president was known for having a drinking problem. In fact, Franklin Pierce drank so much that he developed cirrhosis of the liver and died from it. Before that, though, he took a drunken ride on his horse through town and ran down an old woman. He was arrested and served for the incident, but never convicted. The courts claimed there was insufficient evidence.
A good horseman, Ulysses S. Grant liked to speed when driving his horse-drawn carriage. The first time he was pulled over in 1872, the officer gave him a warning. While he promised to slow down, he didn’t. The next day, he was arrested for speeding and taken to the police station. He was released on a $20 bond which was later forfeited when he didn’t show up for his court date. He apparently was good-humored about it and respected the officer, William Henry West, an African American soldier and police officer, for doing his job.
While Nixon resigned to avoid being impeached, three other presidents have been impeached by the House of Representatives and then acquitted by the Senate.
President Andrew Johnson was unpopular because of his post-Civil War policies and after he fired the Secretary of War, Edwin M. Stanton, he became the first president to be impeached, in 1868.
Exactly 130 years later, in 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice for trying to cover up his sexual relationship with a former White House intern.
Donald Trump is the only president to have been impeached twice, and both times he was cleared by the Senate. The first was for withholding military aid to Ukraine when Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused his demands to harm Trump’s opponent. The second was for inciting insurrection when a mob overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where Congress was ratifying the results of the 2020 election.
While neither was impeached nor arrested, Warren Harding is considered the most corrupt president. A man who preferred to spend his time womanizing and playing poker, he let his cronies dictate most decisions.
In 2012, the Kuala Lampur War Crimes Commission found George W. Bush and seven members of his administration guilty of war crimes for torture that occurred during the Iraq War. While never convicted or even charged, many claimed that Harry Truman committed war crimes by authorizing the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Barack Obama was accused of war crimes over drone use in the Middle East.
Ronald Reagan was investigated in the Iran-Contra scandal, where officials illegally sold arms to Iran in exchange for the release of hostages.