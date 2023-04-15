Flags are a powerful symbol that inspire powerful emotions. Throughout our country’s history, people have expressed strong sentiments about the flag, both good and ill. Here are a few.
Presidential sentiments
“I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American, young, old, gay, straight, men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!”
• Barack Obama, former president of the United States
“Standing as I do, with my hand upon this staff, and under the folds of the American flag, I ask you to stand by me so long as I stand by it.”
• Abraham Lincoln, U.S. president and signer of the Emancipation Proclamation
“We take the stars from heaven, the red from our mother country, separating it by white stripes, thus showing that we have separated from her, and the white stripes shall go down to posterity, representing our liberty.”
• George Washington, the first president of the U.S.
“We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on earth, peace, security, liberty, our family, our friends, our home… but when we look at our flag and behold it emblazoned with all our rights we must remember that it is equally a symbol of our duties. Every glory that we associate with it is the result of duty done.”
• Calvin Coolidge, U.S. president
Politicians
“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”
• John Thune, GOP senator from South Dakota
“As long as I live, I will never forget that day 21 years ago when I raised my hand and took the oath of citizenship. Do you know how proud I was? I was so proud that I walked around with an American flag around my shoulders all day long.”
• Arnold Schwarznegger, actor and former Calilfornia governor
“I prefer a man who will burn the flag and wrap himself in the Constitution to a man who will burn the Constitution and wrap himself in the flag.
• Craig Washington, Democratic lawmaker from Texas
Athletes and Artists
“I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world. In 1972, in 1947, at my birth in 1919, I knew I never had it made.”
• Jackie Robinson, the first Black man to play major league baseball in the modern era
“Martin Luther King, Jr. didn’t carry just a piece of cloth to symbolize his belief in racial equality; he carried the American flag.”
• Adrian Cronauer, military broadcaster during the Vietnam War whose story was the basis of the movie “Good Morning, Vietnam”
“I’m proud of the U.S.A. We’ve done some amazing things. To wear our flag in the Olympics is an honor.”
• Shaun White, three-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding
“The red, white and starry blue — is freedom’s shield and hope.”
• John Philip Sousa, American composer and director of the U.S. Marine Corps band