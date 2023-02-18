If you want to visit the graves of U.S. presidents, you’ll have to plan a trip that traverses the entire country.
Unlike countries that have royal graveyards or mausoleums, America’s presidents are often buried in their home states, though at least one president had his remains moved several times.
Grave robbers
George Washington set precedents in both life and death as the country’s first president. After he died, Congress wanted to bury him below the U.S. Capitol, which was then under construction. To allow for time to build the tomb, the family temporarily buried Washington in the family crypt.
While Congress argued about the tomb, a grave robber broke into the Mt. Vernon crypt to try to steal Washington’s skull. However, the disgruntled employee of the estate accidentally stole a different person’s head. Congress tried to demand Washington’s bones after this incident, but the family was having none of it. They built a new family crypt on Mt. Vernon and that is where the first president’s bones remain. The “Washington’s Tomb” under the Capitol Rotunda remains empty of remains.
The other president whose bones were at risk were Abraham Lincoln. Buried in an unguarded Illinois cemetery, two Chicago counterfeiters cooked up a plot to steal Lincoln’s body in 1876 and hold it for ransom. However, they made the mistake of asking for advice from someone they thought was an expert grave robber, but was really a Secret Service informant. After that attempt, his body was moved to a shallow, unmarked grave in the tomb’s basement. Then, finally, in 1901, his remains were moved again, this time to a steel cage covered with 10 feet of concrete to protect it against future theft attempts.
Grave sites spread across states
The most common burial place for the 39 presidents who have died is Virginia with seven presidents buried there. The next is New York with six, Ohio with five and Tennessee with three. Two presidents each are buried in Massachusetts, Texas and California. Eleven more presidents are their state’s sole claim to fame.
Woodrow Wilson is the one whose remains can be found in Washington D.C.’s National Cathedral, the only president buried in the national capital.
Together in death
Two presidents share a crypt — the father-son duo John Adams and John Quincy Adams are buried with their wives in the United First Parish Church in Massachusetts.
William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy are also buried in the same location — Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, hundreds of feet apart. Kennedy’s grave is a popular tourist site with the eternal flame burning above it. Rumors floated about Taft’s burial that have been proven untrue. A large man, it was said he was buried in a piano box.
Traveling remains
James Polk has had trouble resting in peace. He died of cholera and had to be buried for a year in a mass grave in the city cemetery because of laws surrounding infectious diseases.
After a year, his relatives moved his body to the Polk Place grounds, as his will dictated. However, the family sold that land in 1893. The president’s body, and that of his wife, were exhumed and moved to the Tennessee Capitol.
While that looked to be permanent, in 2017 there were political arguments about relocating his body to the James K. Polk Home and Museum.