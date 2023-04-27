William Clark of Lewis and Clark fame apparently had an unremarkable meal at Rogers Tavern in Rogersville while traveling from Louisville to Washington D.C. in November of 1809.
Along the route Clark kept a journal where he entered expenses and personal notes. At many of the places he spent the night Clark remarked “good fare”, or good food.
He stopped in Middlesboro, Tazewell, and Bean Station, all of which had “good fare”.
His only remark about his visit to Rogersville, however, was “good road”, which might be the 1809 equivalent of a bad review on Yelp.
Then on to in “Kings Landing” at the future location of the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, Abingdon, Va., Marion, etc — many of which had good fare.
If William Clark’s Nov. 9 1809 meal at Rogers Tavern was unsatisfactory, that fact has been lost to time. What has been recovered from time, however, is the location where that unremarkable meal was most likely prepared.
On Tuesday workers demolishing the newer rear additions to the 1790s Rogers Tavern in Rogersville uncovered what is believed to be the original log kitchen, which had been covered by an early 1900s addition and forgotten.
Rogersville building inspector Steve Nelson, who coordinates historical restoration in Rogersville, said he had no idea that a smaller log structure was hidden within the second addition until they started demolition Tuesday and discovered the old logs.
‘It was here the whole time’
The original Rogers Tavern, 205 S. Rogers St., was built in the late 1790s by Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers. A second addition was built on the back of the tavern between 1870-82; and the third addition that covered the original log kitchen was built onto the back of the building between 1900 and 1920.
The Rogersville Heritage Association, which owns Rogers Tavern decided to return the tavern to its original 1790s appearance as part of the restoration project, which meant the two rear additions had to go.
Nelson said the kitchen is an amazing discovery which only adds to the historical significance of the property. At the time Rogers Tavern was built, kitchens were usually separated from the living quarters so if the kitchen caught on fire it didn’t destroy the home as well.
“We didn’t realize this was here until we started to take down the additions,” Nelson said. “We discovered the log part, so we just stopped and started working around it so we can restore this as well when we restore the tavern. They wrapped the new addition right around the kitchen. It was here the whole time. Just, nobody knew it.”
Nelson added, “When we started tearing out that side and that big excavator hit this wall over here, and started hitting some logs, that’s when we stopped. The dove-tail notches, the logs — everything is the exact same as the tavern. I’m just now discovering there may have been a dog trot between the two buildings that was covered, but open. Like a breezeway.”
One of the RHA’s main goals is fundraising to maintain and preserve its historical properties including the Hale Springs Inn, Rogers Tavern, Depot Museum, and Crockett Spring Park where Joseph Rogers and Davy Crockett’s grandparents are buried.
Nelson noted that the RHA had enough money to complete the demolition on the additions. The next step will be identifying potential grants to pay for the tavern restoration. Those grants will likely require matching funds, so fundraising for the project will continue as well.
In the meantime the tavern is sealed off and protected from the elements. Nelson said he will put a tarp over the kitchen while researching what type of roof the kitchen would have had. A top priority will be getting a historically accurate roof on the kitchen as well.
“We want to take this back to the way it looked when it was built in roughly 1797-1800,” Nelson said. “Just like the original tavern, this will be the kitchen again with what would have been an open fireplace. In just the past few minutes (Wednesday morning) I discovered that was a dog trot between the two, and we had no way of knowing that either. Now I’m trying to figure out how it was tied together.”
‘A level of national significance’
Nelson contacted Tennessee State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West who confirmed that the log structure is likely the original kitchen. in 2019 Van West conducted a study on the tavern which concluded that the tavern has the elements necessary to be restored to its 1800-1810 log building appearance.
In his 2019 report Van West was also optimistic about the possiiblity of the RHA findign grant funding to restore the tavern.
Van West also noted the historical significance of the Tavern including Andrew Jackson who is said to have stayed there and made a man who complained about the accommodations sleep in the corn crib.
Entries in a William Clark journal indicates that he spent the night at Rogers Tavern on Nov. 9, 1809, while traveling with his family to Washington, D.C. on federal government business, part of which related to recouping expenses he was still owed from the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
This documented fact means that the Rogers Tavern is one of a half-dozen historic buildings still standing that is directly tied to Clark and the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Van West reported that the Clark visit in 1809 adds a level of national significance to a building that has long had local and state historical significance.