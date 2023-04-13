Some students will go through extraordinary means to get a better grade.
If the story is to be believed — and evidence suggests it is more myth than fact — the current design of the U.S. flag was one student’s effort to get a better grade.
Robert Heft was born in 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan, and usually gets the credit for designing the 50-star flag. It’s a story that, like the one of Betsy Ross designing the original flag, doesn’t have a lot of proof supporting it. However, it’s a popular one that went mostly unchallenged until 2022 when a Slate reporter started investigating.
High School History Project
The story claims he was a 17-year-old high school junior working on a history project. He made a new U.S. flag with 50 stars using his grandparents’ flag, mending fabric and an iron. His teacher, Stanley Pratt, gave him a B-.
His teacher is quoted, “I gave him a grade that he didn’t like much, so I told him to get the thing approved in Washington and maybe I’d change the grade.”
Heft sent the flag to Ohio’s governor, Michael DiSalle, who displayed it at the state Capitol and the governor’s mansion. He then gave it to his congressman, Walter Moeller. That seemed to be the end of it and the next year he graduated from high school and started working for Diamond Power Specialty.
Surprise phone call
Then one morning at work he got an unusual call — it was President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was calling to tell Heft that his flag had won a contest over thousands of other designs and was going to officially be designated the new 50-star flag. Eisenhower invited Heft to a ceremony at the White House.
Heft reported later that he put the president on hold to ask for the time off. Once it was granted, he came back to the phone and said, “Dwight, are you still there?”
On Independence Day, 1960, Heft sat between his congressman and the president watching the flag he designed be raised for the first time. He claims that throughout the ceremony, the only thing he could think about was asking his history teacher to change his grade.
He claims he left Washington, drove home and the next day went to the school and reminded Pratt what he had said back when Heft was still a junior. Pratt then changed the grade from a B- to an A.
“I guess if it’s good enough for Washington, it’s good enough for me,” is what he is reported as having said.
More myth than fact
The story became part of the American mythos surrounding the flag. When Heft died in 2009, his gravestone was flag-shaped and lists him as “Designer of America’s 50-Star Flag.”
However, as the reporter from Slate discovered, there were many holes in his story and very little proof that it was accurate. Rather it has become one of those patriotic tall tales that grow with time because it makes people feel good about the flag and the country.