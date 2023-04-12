Powel Law Office

Hawkins County and Rogersville have numerous historical cemeteries including the Old Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located off Washington Street adjacent to one of Rogersville's oldest structures, the Powel Law Office.

 file photo

The Tennessee Historical Commission’s (THC) new Statewide Cemetery Map and Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register (TCHR) are now available in ArcGIS format for public use on THC’s website.

