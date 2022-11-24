There’s no way of knowing exactly what Rogersville’s Powel Law Office looked like when it was constructed in the 1790s, but an artist whose drawings are displayed by the Smithsonian Institute believes she has a pretty good idea.
A couple of years ago Bean Station artist Wendy Leedy was asked to create a drawing depicting the original appearance of the historic log structure located on Washington Street near the Depot Street intersection.
At the time the drawing was intended to launch a grass roots fundraising effort to save the Powel Law Office which was on the verge of collapse. Later the Powel Law Office was acquired by the City of Rogersville, and is currently being restored in phases to its original 1790s appearance as grant funding becomes available.
Rogersville received a grant from the Tennessee Historic Commission for completion of Phase 1 at a cost of $49,666, with a 40 percent local match.
Phase 1 was completed in summer of 2021, which included stabilizing the log exterior with boards and metal screws; raising all the sagging floor joist timbers in the cellar and putting them back in place; and restoring the stone foundation around the bottom of the building with historic accuracy.
On Nov. 16 the Tennessee Historic Commission announced that the Powel Law Office was among 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant recipients totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state.
Rogersville was awarded $39,000 for phase 2 of the restoration which includes demolition of the interior of the building, and repairs to the exterior logs, and will require a 40 percent local match from the city. Phase 2 is expected to begin around the first of the year.
‘Make it look as it was in its heyday’
When workers begin work on restoring those exterior logs they might be interested in looking at Leedy’s drawing. At the time she made her drawing the siding was still up on the outside, so Leedy went inside the structure where the log walls were exposed.
“I looked at the pattern that they (the logs) were in, and outside there was a little section of a corner that was exposed so I could see what the notches look like,” Leedy said. “Different notch patterns indicate different times in history, so I had to get the notch patterns right. It was an enjoyable challenge.”
How close does she think her drawing is to the original 1790s appearance of the Powel Law Office?
“Dead on,” Leedy said.
“I’ve done hundreds of historic drawings of old places where parts of it were there, and I had to build it on paper,” Leedy added. “I never did it by myself. I always had somebody from a local historical society or the Tennessee Historic Commission to consult with. Every drawing I’ve done I’ve made every effort to make it look as it was in its heyday.”
Leedy is no stranger to Hawkins County historic buildings.
She’s drawn the Hale Springs Inn, the Kyle House, Rogersville Presbyterian Church, Rosemont, Amis House, Gilley Hotel, Mooresburg Springs, and the Roxy Theater to name a few.
Her historic drawings are displayed at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Ga. which is part of the Smithsonian Institute’s network of museums.
“I’m so honored to have been accepted in that group, and I try to make everything look as authentic as possible, and do my homework before I ever start drawing,” Leedy said.
Leedy owns and operates the Frame House in Bean Station.
Historic significance of Powel Law Office
In 2019 Tennessee State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West from Middle Tennessee State University completed a study on the Powel Law Office, stating that the building is historically important because it represents a family that significantly impacted Hawkins County and Tennessee history.
Van West said the Powel Law Office has many important stories to tell, and described it as a rarity.
The building has connections to the Revolutionary War and the founding of Tennessee through Powel’s father-in-law, Gen. George Rutledge.
Powel also had two sons who served in the Tennessee legislature, two sons who fought in the War with Mexico, and two sons who fought in the Civil War — including one who was killed and another who was severely wounded.
Powel’s son-in-law was East Tennessee’s leading portrait painter, whose list of subjects included President Andrew Johnson.
One of the Powels’ slaves who was sold to a Mississippi family became s for escaping captivity during a visit to Syracuse, New York, in 1839.