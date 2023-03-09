PFC Hubert L. Hughes, a native of Hawkins County, was only 30 years old when he was killed during World War II, leaving behind a young wife and a 2-year-old daughter.
Hughes is buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in the small Dutch town of Margraten.
Now, almost 80 years after his death, a group of volunteers in the Netherlands has created a memorial book to show appreciation for the sacrifices of soldiers like Hughes, whose story is among the 250 that have been included in the book.
The Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial is the final resting place of almost 8,300 American WWII casualties. The names of another 1,722 soldiers are recorded on the Walls of the Missing. The cemetery is one of the 26 overseas American cemeteries that are administered by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
The people of the Netherlands have never forgotten the service and sacrifice of these soldiers. Since 1945 local residents have adopted the graves of the soldiers.
The adopters treat the soldiers like their own family, bringing flowers to the graves regularly. The family members of the deceased soldiers express it is comforting to know their loved ones’ graves are being looked after. Many long-lasting friendships between Dutch and American families developed through the grave adoption program.
‘Stories of service, sacrifice, and remembrance’
In 2014, volunteers of the Fields of Honor Foundation also initiated The Faces of Margraten project. During the biennial tribute, the graves and Walls of the Missing are decorated with the soldiers’ personal photos. Volunteers in both Europe and the U.S. have collected over 8,500 faces so far.
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands in 2020, the volunteers put together a book titled The Faces of Margraten: They Will Remain Forever Young.
The authors stated, “We wanted to create a lasting monument in print to these men and women. This commemorative book stands as a testament to their service and sacrifice and is not meant to be tucked away on a shelf. Rather, we believe, it is deserving of a prominent place on anyone’s coffee table, in a classroom, in the library, or in a veterans’ post as a daily reminder of those to whom we owe so much.”
The Dutch edition quickly sold out twice. Three years later, there finally is an American edition that the authors officially presented to the Deputy Chief of Mission Aleisha Woodward of the U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands on March 3, 2023.
“We wanted to bring the stories of service, sacrifice, and remembrance home,” they said. They added more than 50 stories to the American edition and even more faces to the book’s 10,000-name honor roll,” the authors stated
The Hughes brothers
The story of PFC Hubert Lee Hughes is featured in the book. Hughes served with the 117th Infantry Regiment, 30th Infantry Division, Company C.
He died on November 17, 1944 in Mariadorf, Germany. While clearing out a house of snipers there was an explosion and Hubert was killed. Hubert Hughes was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He was survived by a his parents Alvin and Bessie Hughes, wife Lydia Price Davis-Hughes, and daughter Phyllis Hughes, who was 2-years-old at the time of his death.
Hubert Hughes entered service on March 9, 1944 and took his 17 weeks of basic training at Fort McClellan before going overseas that August. Prior to the entering the service Hubert was employed by the Mason and Dixon Lines in Kingsport.
Buried next to Hubert in Margraten is his brother PFC Carl Earl Hughes who was a member of the 248th Field Artillery Battalion, and had seen action in North Africa.
Following the African campaign Carl Hughes was sent to Italy, entering that country at Salerno, where General Mark Clark established the first foothold in that county. He spent the winter of 1943-1944 at Cassino, scene of much bitter fighting.
Carl was in his seventh major battle when he received fatal wounds about 60 miles north of north of Rome on June 16, 1944. According got military records Carl was standing beside a tree when it was hit by a bomb, and Carl suffered fatal injuries.
The book is available through the publisher, Amsterdam University Press, or every other regular book outlet in the U.S., including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.